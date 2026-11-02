MasterVoices to Open 85th Season with CELEBRATING HANDEL Featuring Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orliński at Carnegie Hall

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

MasterVoices opens its 2026-27 season, celebrating 85 years of the power of the human voice to unite, inspire, and connect, on December 15 at Carnegie Hall. Artistic Director Ted Sperling, the 120–member MasterVoices Chorus and the period-instrument ensemble New York Baroque Incorporated will light up the holiday season with the music of Handel, in a concert featuring two of the most iconic opera stars of their generation: soprano Erin Morley and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński.

Conducted by Ted Sperling, Celebrating Handel promises a feast of virtuosic singing and Baroque drama as it journeys through worlds of heroes, gods, plagues, and lovers, featuring selections from Semele, Giulio Cesare, Israel in Egypt, and more. The evening will conclude with an audience singalong of the Hallelujah chorus from Messiah.

Erin Morley, known for her 'impressive coloratura technique and a sumptuous sound' (The New York Times), returns to MasterVoices following recent Metropolitan Opera appearances in The Magic Flute and La Fille du Régiment. 'The first operatic superstar to win over Gen Z' (Telegraph Luxury), Polish countertenor, breakdancer and model Jakub Józef Orliński returns to perform in New York for the first time in five years, following a sold-out international concert tour. This concert reunites the pair who memorably captured the audience in the Metropolitan Opera production of Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice during the 2021-22 season.

Says Ted Sperling, 'As we celebrate the range and depth of the remarkable music of George Frideric Handel, we are fortunate to join with two exquisite interpreters of Baroque singing, Erin and Jakub; as well as the New York Baroque Incorporated who so beautifully collaborated with us on the premiere of our multimedia Israel In Egypt and To My Arms/Restore with Doug Varone & Dancers.'

MasterVoices will present a new musical tribute dedicated to lyricist and librettist Alan Jay Lerner, The Street Where He Lived: Alan Jay Lerner's Broadway, to be performed at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on April 26, 2027, at 7:00 pm. This presentation replaces the previously scheduled April 26 performance of Hammerstein's Broadway. Program details and casting will be announced soon.

Event Details

Celebrating Handel

Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 7:30 pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Ted Sperling, conductor

MasterVoices Chorus

New York Baroque Incorporated (Wen Yang, artistic/executive director)

Erin Morley, soprano

Jakub Józef Orliński, countertenor

Program

All works by George Frideric Handel (1685–1759)

Agrippina: 'Di timpani e trombi' (Chorus) | 'Lusinghiera mia speranza' (Countertenor)

Alcina: 'Tornami a vagheggiar' (Soprano) | 'Questo è il cielo di contenti' (Chorus) | Sinfonia & Sarabande (Orchestra)

Ariodante: 'Ogn'uno acclami' (Chorus)

Giulio Cesare: 'Caro! Bella! Più amabile beltà' (Duet) | 'Ritorni omai' (Chorus & Duet)

Radamisto: 'Se teco vive il cor' (Soprano & Countertenor Duet)

Rinaldo: 'Lascia ch'io pianga' (Soprano)

Israel in Egypt: 'They Loathed to Drink of the River' (Chorus) | 'Their Land Brought Forth Frogs' (Countertenor) | 'He Spake the Word' / 'He Gave them Hailstones for Rain' / 'He Sent a Thick Darkness' / 'He Smote all the Firstborn of Egypt' (Chorus)

Jephtha: 'These Labours Past' (Soprano & Countertenor)

Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne: 'Eternal Source of Light Divine' (Soprano & Countertenor)

Samson: 'Let the Bright Seraphim' (Soprano)

Semele: 'Lucky Omens Bless Our Rites' (Chorus) | 'Endless Pleasure, Endless Love' (Soprano & Chorus) | 'Where'er You Walk' (Countertenor) | 'Happy Shall We Be' (Chorus)

Messiah: 'Hallelujah' (Chorus & Audience)

Tickets, priced from $29 to $179, may be purchased online at carnegiehall.org, by calling Carnegie Hall at 212.247.7800, or in person at the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue.

About Handel

George Frideric Handel (1685–1759) was the consummate eighteenth-century composer, performer, and independent entrepreneur. Born in Halle, Germany, he honed his craft in Hamburg and Italy before settling permanently in London, where he became a naturalized British citizen in 1727. Initially dominating the London stage as the music director of the Royal Academy of Music with masterful Italian operas like Giulio Cesare, Handel later adapted to shifting tastes and social establishment criticism by brilliantly pivoting to English-language concert works and pioneering the English oratorio. This transition yielded many of his greatest masterpieces—including Saul, Semele, and his immortal Messiah, which triumphed at its 1742 Dublin premiere. Handel's independent spirit and unmatched dramatic scale permanently redefined the landscape of Baroque music.

MasterVoices' previous performances of Handel works at Carnegie Hall include Israel in Egypt (2018) with New York Baroque Incorporated, Messiah (1994-1996), Esther (1982), and Alexander's Feast (1959).

More About the Soloists

Praised as 'the personification of Bel Canto' (Opera News) and celebrated for her 'impressive coloratura technique and a sumptuous sound' (The New York Times), soprano Erin Morley is a recipient of the prestigious Beverly Sills Award. Her performances have garnered critical acclaim worldwide as she regularly appears on the greatest opera stages. She has performed more than 140 times at the Metropolitan Opera. Equally celebrated on the concert platform, Morley has soloed with the world's leading orchestras. Morley previously appeared with MasterVoices (then The Collegiate Chorale) in 2009 and 2010.

Countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński has established himself as one of the world's leading artists and was hailed by The Sunday Times as having 'the voice of an angel.' Bringing a unique pop-star appeal to the classical stage, Orliński is also an accomplished model and breakdancer who expanded his massive global audience with a landmark performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and a high-energy collaboration with A$AP Rocky in early 2026.

About MasterVoices

MasterVoices was founded in 1941 as The Collegiate Chorale by legendary choral conductor Robert Shaw, breaking barriers as one of America's first interracial and interfaith choral ensembles. That tradition continues today, with a diverse choral community and an expansive roster of world-class artists with whom they perform musicals, operas, and choral repertoire in New York City's top venues. The Chorus has performed at the opening of the United Nations and has sung and recorded under the batons of esteemed conductors including Serge Koussevitzky, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein, among others. It has been engaged by top-tier orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Israel Philharmonic, and has appeared at the Verbier and Salzburg Festivals.

Under the leadership of Tony Award winner Ted Sperling since 2013, recent concerts include Sweet Smell of Success with Raúl Esparza and Lizzy McAlpine, The Frogs with Nathan Lane, Anyone Can Whistle with Vanessa Williams, Lady In The Dark with Victoria Clark, the New York premiere of Blind Injustice, Sheldon Harnick's adaptation of Carmen, the digital production of Adam Guettel's Myths and Hymns, and commissioned works by Heather Christian, Jason Robert Brown, Michael Abels, Gregory Spears, Ted Hearne, Will Aronson, William C. Banfield, Ricky Ian Gordon, Marisa Michelson, Tariq Al-Sabir, and Randall Eng. The Chorus has been heard at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, New York City Center, Madison Square Garden, the Barclays Center, and internationally.

For more information, visit mastervoices.org. Connect with MasterVoices on Facebook, Instagram (@mastervoicesny), and YouTube.

About Ted Sperling

During his twelve-year tenure with MasterVoices, Ted Sperling has led nearly 40 programs, often of works that would otherwise not be seen or heard on the New York stage. These include Marvin Hamlish's Sweet Smell of Success, Stephen Sondheim's The Frogs and Anyone Can Whistle, Kurt Weill's The Firebrand of Florence, Knickerbocker Holiday, The Road of Promise and Lady in the Dark; the Gershwin satires Of Thee I Sing, Let 'Em Eat Cake, and Strike Up The Band; reconstructions of the operettas Song of Norway and Babes in Toyland; and fresh interpretations of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado and Iolanthe. Opera performances include The Grapes of Wrath and 27 by Ricky Ian Gordon; Orphic Moments by Gluck and Matthew Aucoin; Dido and Aeneas with a new prologue by Michael John LaChiusa; Bizet's Carmen in a translation by Sheldon Harnick; and Blind Injustice by Scott Davenport Richards and David Cote. The digital production of Adam Guettel's Myths and Hymns, conceived by Mr. Sperling and made during the height of the COVID pandemic, was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and can be viewed on the PBS channel All Arts.

A Tony Award winner for his work on The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center Theater, Mr. Sperling has enjoyed a long career on Broadway, starting with the original production of Sunday in the Park with George; he most recently was Music Director and conducted the Broadway production of Floyd Collins. He has directed the premieres of four new musicals off-Broadway, including See What I Wanna See at The Public Theater starring Idina Menzel, and appeared as an actor in the original Broadway cast of Titanic. He can be seen in the final episode of Season Two of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' playing TV host Steve Allen. Recent conducting appearances include performances with the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

For more information, visit tedsperling.net.

Photo Credit: Erin Morley by Dario Acosta; Jakub Józef Orliński by Kamil Szkopik







Photo Credit: Erin Morley by Dario Acosta; Jakub Józef Orliński by Kamil Szkopik

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone