Marvel Infinity Gauntlet With Over 170 Carats of Gemstones to Be Previewed in New York Before Julien's Auctions

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Julien's Auctions is giving media and collectors a stateside look at the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet and other top highlights at a preview in New York, ahead of the collection's move to Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

The preview, which includes the chance to interview executives at Julien's Auctions and view the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet along with highlights from Michael Jackson, Princess Diana, Nirvana, Sharon Stone and more, is the only stateside preview before the collection heads to Julien's Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Live auctions take place December 7-9 and online at juliensauctions.com.

Preview Details

Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Julien's Auctions, will be on hand.

When: Tuesday, November 10th, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, 35 East 76th St., New York, NY 10021

Julien's Auctions will present the inaugural Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience featuring Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy, Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion, & A Royal Collection, and Pop Culture Legends December 7-9 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

Pop Culture Legends: Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (Dec. 8)

Created by East Continental Gems for Marvel, the original 1-of-1 Infinity Gauntlet with real gemstones, described as the Crown Jewel of Pop Culture, will be offered for the first time at auction. The Infinity Gauntlet is among the most recognized objects in modern popular culture, following decades of Marvel storytelling across Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios' films. Until this creation, no one had offered a real life 1-of-1 recreation of the Infinity Gauntlet with precious gemstones representing the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe: Time, Space, Reality, Power, Soul and Mind.

Standing nearly twenty inches tall, weighing over 170 carats and valued at $25 million at its unveiling at Marvel at Comic-Con 2022, the idea began in 2019, when East Continental Gems CEO Adam Mirzoeff spotted a toy Infinity Gauntlet on a senior Marvel executive's desk and suggested, half in jest, that they make a real one. Until this commission, the Gauntlet had never been realized as a fine collector object set with real gemstones made once by agreement with Marvel and Disney.

The Gauntlet was unveiled by Shark Tank's Daymond John at Comic-Con and subsequently worn by icons such as Shaquille O'Neal; this December, it will change hands for the first time and ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Avengers: Doomsday. The emerald representing the Time Stone was uncovered over a century ago and had been held in the family-owned New York based gemstone and fine jewels company East Continental Gems for more than thirty years, a stone the firm had long declined to sell, before being released for this commission.

The estimate for the Infinity Gauntlet is available privately on request, and bidding will require pre-approval from Julien's Auctions. The lot will be accompanied by full gemological certification for each stone, a signed certificate of authenticity from Jim Starlin, creator of the original Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet storyline, and its original fitted presentation case.

Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy Auction (Dec. 7-8)

Michael Jackson | 1982 'Thriller' Music Video-Worn and Signed Red and Black Leather Jacket (Est. Available Upon Request)

Michael Jackson | 1982 'Thriller' Music Video-Worn and Signed Florsheim Loafers with Signed Letter (Est. $30,000 - $50,000 USD)

Michael Jackson | 1983 'Motown 25' Stage-Worn Embellished White Glove (Est. $600,000 - $800,000 USD)

Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion & A Royal Collection (Dec. 9)

Princess Diana | 1995 Catherine Walker CFDA Event Worn Navy Blue Evening Gown (with Book) (Est. $200,000 - $400,000 USD)

Princess Diana | 1993 Victor Edelstein Serpentine Gallery Worn Midnight Blue Silk Crepe Evening Gown (Est. $200,000 - $400,000 USD)

Pop Culture Legends (Dec. 8-9)

Nirvana | Kurt Cobain 1991 Reading Festival Stage-Worn and 'Nevermind' Photo Shoot-Worn Leather Jacket (with Magazine) (Est. $20,000 - $40,000 USD)

Prince | Owned and Played 1993 Cloud Guitar Built by Kurt Nelson, Metallic Blue (Est. $300,000 - $600,000)

Sharon Stone Collection featuring her 1995 Cannes Valentino Couture Red Carpet Ensemble (with Photo) (Est. $4,000 - $5,000 USD) and 1995 Casino Film Worn Ginger McKenna Blue Leather Ensemble (with Photo) (Est. $4,000 - $5,000 USD)

International Tour

Ahead of the live auctions, this curated selection of highlights will continue onward on an international tour that includes exhibitions, exclusive programming, educational conversations and VIP events in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi before the three auctions at Rosewood Abu Dhabi December 7-9. Tour stops included Heal Los Angeles Foundation, MOPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) in Seattle, Hankyu in Osaka, Japan and the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland and The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York City.

About Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions describes its mission as bringing memorable moments back into collectors' lives through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with collectors, the auction house says its auctions bring the promise of discovery and reconnection. Its offerings have included items tied to Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain.





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