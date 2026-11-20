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Martin Short and Selena Gomez joined Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live to revisit the night Short cut into Gomez's wedding cake, and to discuss the Netflix documentary SCTV: THE GREATEST SHOW YOU'VE NEVER HEARD OF and the new season of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING.

Short said he assumed the cake in a lounge area of the wedding tent was meant for guests. "I had a fork and I cut into it twice," he said, before others told him it was the wedding cake. Gomez said she learned about it when someone told her "Marty cut your cake." She added that she did not mind. Short also described asking Paul Rudd whether the two of them should leave once he realized what he had done.

Kimmel steered Short toward SCTV, which was Short's first major television experience. Short said he was surprised at how well the sketches hold up decades later, and noted that episodes of the original series are also on Netflix. He and Kimmel named castmates including Candy, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, Eugene Levy and Dave Thomas. Gomez said she had not known what SCTV was before the documentary came out.

The conversation also covered Canadian Thanksgiving, which Short said he celebrates along with the American holiday, and a mention of Short by Barack Obama in remarks about Canada. Gomez said she hosted about 30 fans for a Friendsgiving with Rare Beauty, then took them to a Jonas Brothers concert. Kimmel introduced the pair as stars, alongside Steve Martin, of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, whose sixth season begins December 8 on Hulu. A clip showed the characters discussing a trip to London, where the season was shot, and Gomez named British castmates including Olivia Colman, Jennifer Saunders, David Tennant and Martin Freeman.

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