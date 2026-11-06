Martin McDonagh on Meeting John Malkovich, Filming WILD HORSE NINE

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Martin McDonagh said he was terrified when he first met John Malkovich, a story he shared with host Seth Meyers during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. McDonagh was on the program to discuss WILD HORSE NINE, a film he made with Malkovich and Sam Rockwell among its participants.

McDonagh also described the process of getting permission to film WILD HORSE NINE on Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui. The conversation turned as well to Rockwell's habit of improvising lines in the film, a topic McDonagh addressed with Meyers during the segment.

Both of McDonagh's collaborators have recently talked about the project on late-night television. Malkovich discussed filming WILD HORSE NINE with Rockwell during his own Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, as covered in John Malkovich Talks Wild Horse Nine, Sundae Monologue, Con Air. In that segment, he also recalled eating an entire hot fudge sundae while performing a monologue for a play and looked back on filming CON AIR.

Rockwell, for his part, discussed filming WILD HORSE NINE during a visit with Jimmy Fallon, where he also addressed a rumor that he will play Lorne Michaels in the Chris Farley biopic. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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