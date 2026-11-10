Marilee Albert's Domestic Thriller HE'S GOTTA GO Set for Release from Rare Bird Books

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Rare Bird Books is pleased to announce the upcoming release of He's Gotta Go (ISBN: 9781644285817, Trade Paperback Original, $22.00, 280 pages), a razor-sharp, darkly satirical domestic thriller by author and film producer Marilee Albert, published by Rare Bird Books and distributed worldwide by Simon & Schuster. The publication date is November 24, 2026.

Albert's novel explores the intersecting lives of suburban women driven to the edge by financial ruin, domestic despair, and the quiet violence embedded in modern life.

In He's Gotta Go, protagonist Nina Simmons is drowning—financially, emotionally, and existentially. Trapped in a crumbling marriage to a passive husband, raising two struggling daughters, and caring for a deteriorating mother-in-law in the suffocating perfection of gated Hidden Hills, Nina's life has become an endless loop of sacrifice, resentment, and quiet despair. As the bills pile up and the illusion of security evaporates, a single private mantra begins to consume her: He's gotta go.

What begins as a private fantasy evolves into something far more dangerous. Meticulous, observant, and well-schooled by true-crime documentaries about how people get caught, Nina resolves that if she is going to cross the ultimate line, she intends to do it perfectly.

But Nina isn't the only woman harboring secrets. The novel unfolds through the intersecting lives of Nina and her friends—a glamorous new neighbor who might be a sociopath, a jet-setting lawyer married to a rap star, a private investigator desperate to escape corporate purgatory, and an artist whose self-destructive appetites are catching up with her.

'Most of us think we're good—we have morals, standards, and lines we swear we'll never cross. But financial catastrophes, domestic exhaustion, and survival have a way of shifting those boundaries until the distance between thinking about the unthinkable and actually doing it completely disappears.'

— Marilee Albert, Author of He's Gotta Go

Darkly comic, sharply observed, and unsettlingly plausible, He's Gotta Go skewers wealth, marriage, motherhood, and the myths women are told about endurance and gratitude while asking an uncomfortable question: when survival itself feels criminal, how far would you go to reclaim your life? With its cinematic storytelling, discussions with established producers regarding a film or television adaptation are currently underway.

About the Author

Marilee Albert studied philosophy at Yale before beginning her film career as Francis Ford Coppola's philosophy tutor in Rome, later working in development for RAI. As CEO of Kepler Media Group, she writes and develops thrillers, true-crime, historical dramas, and music-driven stories. She is the author of The Tutor (2019) and founder of One Village Green, a nonprofit focused on teen mental health.

For more information, visit Marilee Albert's Official Website or read her guest essay on Cold Caller Magazine Substack.

Book Details

Book Title: He's Gotta Go

Author: Marilee Albert

Publisher: Rare Bird Books

Distributor: Simon & Schuster

Publication Date: November 24, 2026

Price / Format / Length: $22.00 / Trade Paperback Original / 280 pages (ISBN 9781644285817)

Author Website: marileealbertbooks.com

Retailers: Available from Simon & Schuster, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and local independent bookstores.

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