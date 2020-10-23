Mariah Rose Faith, Kelsey Connolly, Maria Briggs And More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day.

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #7 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Sunday, October 25th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of Singers and Performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

