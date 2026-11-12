Marc Maron Discusses THE STICK, His Podcast, and Grief After Lynn Shelton's Death

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Marc Maron discussed his role in THE STICK, his long-running podcast, and the experience of grieving after the death of his girlfriend, filmmaker Lynn Shelton, during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. The appearance was split into three clips, each covering a different part of the conversation.

In the first clip, Maron talks about working with Owen Wilson in THE STICK. He describes the pairing with the line "We just clicked," as he and Barrymore discuss his role in the project and what the collaboration with Wilson was like.

The second clip turns to Maron's podcast, which he discusses with Barrymore in terms of how he "invented" the format. He also talks about some of his most memorable guests over the course of the show's run, including one interview subject who would not leave.

The third clip is the most personal of the visit. Maron talks about his life with three cats and his documentary ARE WE GOOD NOW?, and describes what it is like to grieve the loss of Shelton. He frames that experience as "grieving the possibilities," mourning something that has not happened and now will not. Maron speaks to Barrymore about the documentary and the grief that runs through it.

The visit continues a run of sit-down interviews on Barrymore's show, where recent guests have included John Malkovich, who discussed WILD HORSE NINE and his work with Sam Rockwell.

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