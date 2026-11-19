"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Malin Åkerman, Brittany Snow Recreate HUNTING WIVES Jet Ski Scene
The co-stars staged the scene with the host on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow recreated a jet ski scene from THE HUNTING WIVES with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. The segment had the two series regulars reenacting one of the Netflix drama's best-known moments alongside the host.
Åkerman and Snow have been publicizing the show's second season in recent days. On TODAY, Snow described the series as "the most escapism type of television," while Åkerman said the team "had to go harder, we had to go bigger" for the new episodes. Snow also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she reacted to Saturday Night Live's sketch of the series and said her mom will host a watch party for Season 2.
Netflix has set Season Two to premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026. According to the streamer, Sophie and Margo begin the season on the outs before old secrets and new foes force them back together, raising the question of whether they are the hunters or the hunted. The season runs eight episodes.
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