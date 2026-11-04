Maejor Releases EARTH MOODS: CONTINENTS (VOL. 2) and Carter Burwell Scores WILD HORSE NINE Soundtrack

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Hollywood Records and National Geographic will release Earth Moods: Continents (Vol. 2) on Friday, with music by DJ, composer, producer and global sonic architect Maejor, also known as Brandon Michael Green. Songs go live on all DSPs Thursday, November 5th at 9 pm PT / 12am ET, with the album out Friday, November 6th.

Maejor reunites with National Geographic for the second chapter of the series with distinctive instrumental, beat-based explorations of sound, nature and wellness.

Earth Moods: Continents (Vol. 2)

The album's seven tracks build on the first volume's exploration of healing frequencies and immersive soundscapes as Vol. 2 takes listeners on a sonic journey across all seven continents. Each track features an original composition by Maejor, inspired by the distinctive sounds and natural environments of a different region of the world.

From the resonating ice shelves of Antarctica and polyrhythms of Africa to the winds of the Himalayas and flowing waters of the South American rainforest, Maejor transforms the sounds of our planet into immersive musical experiences designed to inspire relaxation, mindfulness, and a deeper connection to nature. The album continues National Geographic's mission to inspire a greater appreciation of our planet through the power of music and sound.

Notes Maejor: 'Music is a universal language that connects us all and this project is a reminder of that connection we can all share here together on this planet.'

Wild Horse Nine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Hollywood Records and Searchlight Pictures will release the Wild Horse Nine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Friday, featuring an original score by three-time Academy Award nominated composer Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri).

Burwell provides striking soundscapes that on the one hand evoke the music of classic westerns yet are wholly original. Acoustic guitar blends with Andean instrumentation and gamelan percussion establishing musical themes that reflect the emotion-laden character studies as well as the unique locations of the film set in 1970's Chile and Rapa Nui.

Wild Horse Nine marks Burwell's fifth collaboration with writer/director Martin McDonagh, having previously worked together on In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Notes Burwell: 'There's a romanticism to it. It's like a late Hollywood Western where the West is disappearing and a tradition is disappearing. I would not have predicted that was what we were going to do, but it really worked.'

More From Hollywood Records

SEPT. 19 - FEB. 22: Freya Skye expands 'Stars Align' Headline Tour across U.S., Europe, Australia, Latin America and Asia. The new dates wrap up February 22 in Taipei.

SEPT. 25 - DEC. 13: Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe. The North American leg runs through December 13, with U.K. and European dates scheduled for February 6–24, 2027.

SEPT. 27 - NOV. 21: almost monday's THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour. Multiple dates sold out; limited tickets remain in select markets. 'no more regrets' is Top 5 at Alt Radio. Just announced: KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas with Foo Fighters, Weezer and more.

NOV. 3 - DEC. 13: Andy Grammer on Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour.

NOV. 5 - NOV. 19: little image on headline tour.

NOV. 6: Queen Budapest 2-CD, 3-LP, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital soundtrack release. Queen Budapest is playing in theatres now.

NOV. 6: Earth Moods: Continents Vol. 2, music by Maejor.

NOV. 6: Wild Horse Nine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Carter Burwell.

NOV. 13: Everest: The Other Side Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Caroline Ho. Critics Choice Documentary Nomination, 'Best Music Score.' Digital soundtrack available Nov. 13, vinyl out Dec. 11.

BEHEMOTH! in theaters Dec. 4: Music by The BEHEMOTH! Collective: Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James N. Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, Alan Silvestri.

NOV. 13: A Proud Family Wizmas Original Soundtrack. Watch A Proud Family Wizmas on Disney+ on Friday, November 14th.

NOV. 20: Hexed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Kris Bowers. Disney's 'Hexed' from Walt Disney Animation Studios releases exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

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