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Madeline Miller on a Decade Writing The Song of Achilles

The author discussed her bestselling novels on OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA.

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Author Madeline Miller sat down with Jenna Bush Hager on OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA to discuss the stories behind her bestselling novels, THE SONG OF ACHILLES and CIRCE. The conversation centered on the Greek myths that inspired both books.

Miller reflected on her lifelong fascination with Greek mythology and described the decade it took her to write her debut novel, THE SONG OF ACHILLES. She also addressed why these ancient stories continue to resonate with readers today.

Bush Hager's book-focused interview series has also featured Benny Blanco and Jenny Jackson. Blanco discussed his new book and overcoming failure, while Jackson, an editorial director at Knopf, spoke about writing her own novels alongside editing other authors, as covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story.

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