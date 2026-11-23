NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Macaulay Culkin is officially returning to the HOME ALONE franchise, reprising his role as Kevin McCallister in a new sequel in the works at Disney. The news was discussed on TODAY, where the segment noted that the film will mark the actor's first return to the franchise in more than 30 years, 36 years after the original movie's debut.

Seth Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg are set to write and produce the project. Details about the film remain limited, though the TODAY segment pointed to a concept Culkin has previously discussed, a reboot revolving around Kevin as a single dad whose kid locks him out of the house.

The TODAY hosts speculated about the tone of the new film given Rogen and Goldberg's involvement. "Makes me wonder if it will be darker," one host said, and another responded, "Maybe a little edge."

The sequel announcement follows a July report, discussed on TODAY, that Culkin had met with Disney about reviving the franchise. As covered by BroadwayWorld at the time, that pitch centered on Culkin returning as Kevin McCallister, with the single-dad premise among the ideas he had floated.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone