"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Macaulay Culkin to Return as Kevin McCallister in New HOME ALONE
The Disney sequel marks Culkin's first return to the franchise in more than 30 years.
Macaulay Culkin is officially returning to the HOME ALONE franchise, reprising his role as Kevin McCallister in a new sequel in the works at Disney. The news was discussed on TODAY, where the segment noted that the film will mark the actor's first return to the franchise in more than 30 years, 36 years after the original movie's debut.
Seth Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg are set to write and produce the project. Details about the film remain limited, though the TODAY segment pointed to a concept Culkin has previously discussed, a reboot revolving around Kevin as a single dad whose kid locks him out of the house.
The TODAY hosts speculated about the tone of the new film given Rogen and Goldberg's involvement. "Makes me wonder if it will be darker," one host said, and another responded, "Maybe a little edge."
The sequel announcement follows a July report, discussed on TODAY, that Culkin had met with Disney about reviving the franchise. As covered by BroadwayWorld at the time, that pitch centered on Culkin returning as Kevin McCallister, with the single-dad premise among the ideas he had floated.
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