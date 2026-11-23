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A new trailer and a 'Who Is John Tuggle' featurette have been released for MR. IRRELEVANT, which opens only in theatres on December 25, 2026. The film stars David Corenswet as John Tuggle, the last player selected in the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants, alongside Michael Shannon. A trailer and poster were previously released for the film, which is directed by Jonathan Levine.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Sports present, in association with Domain Entertainment, a Skydance Sports Production and a Megamix and Blackjack Films Production, a film by Jonathan Levine.

Synopsis

Mr. Irrelevant is the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (Isabel May), and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges.

Cast

David Corenswet, Isabel May, David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House, Tandi Wright and Michael Shannon

Creative Team

Directed by Jonathan Levine. Written by Nick Santora.

Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jonathan Levine, Gillian Bohrer, Nick Santora.

Executive Producers: Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Sandino Moya-Smith, Stan Wlodkowski, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy.

#MrIrrelevantMovie

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