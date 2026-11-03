MICKEY AND PLUTO Star in MICKEY'S HOME ALONE Holiday Special Premiering on Disney Jr. on Thanksgiving Day

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The Official Trailer for 'Mickey's Home Alone' was released today, sharing a first look at Mickey and Pluto's plans to fight the festive frenzy that ensues when they're left home alone. The new holiday special premieres Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 6:00 p.m. EST/PST on Disney Jr. and streams the next day on Disney+.

The special will have encore airings on Disney Channel Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST and join Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' on Dec. 19 at 2:00 p.m. EST/PST, with additional airings continuing throughout the season on all platforms.

'Mickey's Home Alone' puts a Mickey Mouse spin on the holiday classic. In the special, he can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but Mickey's plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone, and must protect their Christmas dinner from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after it.

An official EP featuring music from the special will be available to stream on digital music platforms this Friday, Nov. 6, featuring original songs 'Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas' and 'Favorite Christmas Feeling,' by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin, and a new arrangement of the holiday classic 'Jingle Bells.'

'Mickey's Home Alone' is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Jr. The special is executive produced by Tom Rogers and co-executive produced by Rachel Ruderman, with Shane Prigmore as director and score by Tony Morales.

Special screenings of 'Mickey's Home Alone' will take place throughout the day on Saturday, Dec. 5, at The Paley Center for Media's annual Paleyland event in New York City. The family-focused event will also feature screenings of other new and returning holiday favorites from Disney+ and Disney Jr., including 'A Proud Family Wizmas' stop-motion special, 'Bluey' Christmas-themed episodes 'Veranda Santa' and 'Christmas Swim,' and Hanukkah-themed episodes of 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends' and 'Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,' along with themed crafts, activities and other magical surprises.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with 'The Simpsons' and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program, including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

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