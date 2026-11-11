MGM+ Greenlights THE AMERICAN HEIRESS STARRING Emmy Winner Julianna Margulies

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MGM+, the premium linear and streaming service, announced that it has greenlit The American Heiress, an eight-episode romantic comedy of manners starring Julianna Margulies as Isabella Cash, based on best-selling author and showrunner Daisy Goodwin's novel with executive producer and FilmNation Entertainment's chief creative officer Stacey Snider. The series is a co-production by Fifth Season, which will also handle global distribution for the series, and MGM+ Studios. The series will premiere on MGM+ in the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, and Latin America.

The eight-episode series follows an American heiress navigating love, power, and deception in Victorian England. Production is set to begin in November in the United Kingdom.

In 1893, beautiful and vivacious Cora Cash is a 'dollar princess' reluctantly brought to England by her mother the formidable Mrs. Cash in search of the 'one thing she can't buy at home, a title.' Cora thinks she is in love with Teddy, an American artist, but when she falls off her horse in a hunting accident and wakes up in Lulworth Castle, the seat of the 12th Duke of Wareham, all her certainties are challenged. Cora wants above all to do the right thing, but in the morally ambiguous world of the 'naughty nineties' England where the first rule is never to comment on a likeness when visiting the nursery, she struggles to know what path to follow. Her mother Isabella meets her match in the Double Duchess, a woman who goes through dukedoms like kid gloves. Will Cora find a place in this world of intrigue where everyone knows the rules except her - will she choose the Old World or the New?

'The American Heiress is a seductive mix of captivating characters, old world class politics, and romantic ambition,' said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. 'Daisy Goodwin is a master at crafting entertaining and smart stories full of fascinating people and high stakes, and this show is Daisy at her best. Having Julianna Margulies lead this amazing cast with her unique strength, intelligence and charm is ideal. Together with producer Stacey Snider, this team makes The American Heiress a perfect complement to the MGM+ brand of classic Hollywood storytelling for a modern audience.'

'We're thrilled to work with Daisy, Stacey, and the MGM+ team on this deeply compelling story of love warped by power, which we look forward to bringing to life for audiences around the world,' said FIFTH SEASON President of Television Peter Traugott. 'Following the success of projects such as American Classic and The Westies, The American Heiress marks an exciting milestone in the continued growth of our partnership with MGM+.'

'The American Heiress is a story about mothers and daughters, old society obligation and new world entitlement, and the search for meaning in a world distorted by money,' said Goodwin. 'I hope it will make viewers laugh, think, and swoon. I am a history nerd, but I am also a fan of the Hollywood golden age—think Consuelo Vanderbilt meets Rebecca! I am beyond excited to be working with Julianna Margulies who embodies the majesty and frustration of Isabella Cash.'

Creative Team

Daisy Goodwin, executive producer, is an acclaimed writer, producer and showrunner known for her work as the creator of Victoria (ITV/PBS) starring Jenna Coleman. Stacey Snider, executive producer, and FilmNation's chief creative officer is the former chair of 20th Century Fox and Universal Pictures, and former co-chair of DreamWorks. Alongside Goodwin and Snider, Julianna Margulies, Damian Keogh and Stella Merz, and FilmNation TV's creative director Kirstie Macdonald serve as executive producers, Joanna Crow series producer and Gemma Wright co-producer. The series will be directed by Catherine Morshead, Sandra Goldbacher, and Edward Hall.

About Julianna Margulies

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Julianna Margulies has achieved success across television, theatre, and film. She will soon be seen joining the cast of the critically acclaimed series Paradise for its upcoming third and final season. She recently starred on stage opposite Peter Gallagher in the Broadway adaptation of Delia Ephron's memoir Left on Tenth and joined Apple TV+'s The Morning Show as Laura Peterson. Known for her roles as an original cast member of ER and star/producer of CBS' The Good Wife, Margulies has also appeared in Billions, The Hot Zone, The Sopranos, and numerous films including Millers in Marriage, City Island, Snakes on a Plane, and The Upside. She is also an author, having published her autobiography Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life in 2021, and an executive producer of the Oscar-qualified documentary short Jack and Sam as well as the upcoming documentary feature Sister Senators.

Margulies is represented by CAA, Cognition, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Gendler, Kelly & Cunningham.

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in 45 countries across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the hit sci-fi horror series FROM, horror thriller The Institute, romantic adventure series Robin Hood, crime drama The Westies, and the crime thriller American Hostage.

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About FIFTH SEASON

FIFTH SEASON is an entertainment industry leader specializing in the development, production, financing, and distribution of premium films, television series, and documentaries. Known for its artist-first approach, the company has produced critically acclaimed films such as Book Club, The Lost Daughter, Nonnas, and Friendship, as well as award-winning series like Severance, His & Hers, Nine Perfect Strangers, Omnivore, and Tokyo Vice. FIFTH SEASON operates with a full-service worldwide distribution infrastructure and boasts a vast network of production hubs across North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition to its successful slate of original productions, FIFTH SEASON's global distribution arm handles a robust third-party library of hundreds of titles, including hit series such as Killing Eve, Normal People, The Morning Show, and The Night Manager. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, New York, and London, with offices worldwide. Shareholders include CJ ENM, Toho, and Endeavor.

About FilmNation Entertainment

Academy-Award winning FilmNation Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment company that produces, finances, and distributes films, TV series, podcasts, and theater productions with global appeal. Recent FilmNation productions include Sean Baker's Anora which won five Oscars including Best Picture and Edward Berger's Academy Award-Winning Conclave. This year, the company released Olivia Wilde's Sundance sensation The Invite and has a packed fall slate including Florian Zeller's Bunker, Anton Corbijn's A Talent For Murder, Paul Greengrass' The Uprising, the highly anticipated Wildwood from LAIKA Studios and I Play Rocky for Amazon MGM. FilmNation also produced award-winning box office hits Promising Young Woman, Arrival, and The Big Sick, and is the home of Infrared, a film production label focused on genre films with franchise potential, such as Novocaine for Paramount and the upcoming Skeletons for Sony Pictures.

Most recent TV series include the Prime Video Original Series The House of the Spirits, the historical epic Black Gold for NDR and ARD, Small Town, Big Story for Sky, and the upcoming Forever Home for UK broadcaster 5. FilmNation also debuted the Emmy Award-winning TV series I Know This Much is True for HBO. The company's popular podcasts champion non-fiction storytelling and include the Signal Award-Winning SNAFU with Ed Helms and the podcast-inspired book SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History's Greatest Screwups is a New York Times Best Seller. FilmNation's theater credits include 2024 Best Play Tony-Winner Stereophonic, and the Tony Award-Winning productions Prima Facie, The Sound Inside, and The Band's Visit.





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