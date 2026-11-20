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There were tears in the room as Zachery Dereniowski, better known to millions as social media creator MD Motivator, shared his story with 100 of Live Nation's top executives. By the end of the conversation, an emotional moment had turned into a $1 million commitment to help his philanthropic movement reach even more people.

Dereniowski was invited by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino to speak at the company's leadership conference about the power of social media to spark change and how simple acts of kindness can make a lasting difference.

The two Canadians had connected earlier this fall after Rapino came across one of Dereniowski's videos featuring David Thurman, a single father of three who had fallen on hard times. Moved by his story, Rapino reached out directly, offering financial assistance, housing support and, more importantly, an opportunity for David to put his previous experience to work in a new full-time role at Live Nation's Brooklyn Paramount. See David's story here.

That connection sparked a friendship and inspired Rapino to introduce Dereniowski to his leadership team. During the conference, Dereniowski shared how his platform grew from simple gestures of human kindness into a global social movement, inspiring a new generation to give back and change lives along the way.

As the conversation turned to questions, one Live Nation leader asked what more the company could do to help. Inspired by what he'd heard and the emotional response in the room, Rapino jumped onstage, challenged all 100 leaders to join him in supporting the movement and pledged $1 million to Dereniowski's philanthropic efforts.

For Rapino, who has long believed in the power of live music to bring people together and create positive change, the moment was an opportunity to put Live Nation's people and resources behind a movement making a meaningful difference. And with a $1 million commitment to help Dereniowski expand his reach, it marked the beginning of new opportunities to change lives, inspire others to give back and share the stories of those whose lives are touched along the way.

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