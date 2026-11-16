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On Thursday, March 11, 2027, at 7:30 PM, Kaufman Music Center presents GRAMMY-nominated Lorelei Ensemble in WILD, a new program comprising five composers, including four world premieres, that explores the many dimensions of wildness. Praised by Gramophone Magazine for its 'stunning precision of harmony, intonation, and spectacular virtuosity,' the ensemble brings together five composers in an exploration of the ways we resist and embrace wildness in ourselves and the world around us.

Featuring the world premieres of four Lorelei commissions, including Angélica Negrón's (ritual: postcathexis), Sarah Kirkland Snider's We Split Open, Tina Tallon's broad band, and Pamela Z's sauvage, this program claims a limitless space for the incomparable voices of Lorelei Ensemble and five composers whose music bucks convention and disregards the traditional boundaries of genre. Merging the visceral poetry of Kadijah Queen with the provocative prose of Virginia Woolf and Mira Jacob, layering samples of our own voices with samples of disembodied, synthesized voices, and testing the power and limitation of quickly evolving technology, WILD is about risk and survival, freedom and constraint, clarity and distortion.

Beth Willer, Artistic Director of Lorelei Ensemble, explains what drew her to build a program about wildness: 'The word 'wild' is equivocal, and it is precisely the unpredictability and unknowability of wildness that pushes it to the fringes of society and culture. Wild people/places/things are often labeled as dangerous or threatening: something to cautiously avoid, something to observe at a distance. Threatening to what? To our domesticity? To our civilized society? To our comfort? A common theme that reemerges in each piece is the role of speech and language as essential elements of our humanness. Through this program, we examine the ways we restrain and restrict ourselves, and the ways that culture and technology control our communications and expression; but also the limitations of those technologies and their failure to fully capture the power and nuance of genuine human expression.'

About the Works

Katherine Balch's songs and interludes was commissioned by Lorelei and Manchester Collective. Using erasure poetry, Balch filtered Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own bit by bit until a distilled collection of textual building blocks emerged, leaving only a word or two visible on each page. Balch said, 'I'd like to think that there is an essence of the meaning of Woolf's words contained in my filtering process, but now there is space for music to breathe between and give new life to the words.' The five seamless movements are sewn together with interludes featuring the singers playing harmonicas and percussion.

Puerto Rican-born composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón's (ritual: postcathexis) is inspired by and connected to Khadijah Queen's poetry. Queen's text traces the process of building oneself anew after emotional shattering, with the body and the physical ear folding in on themselves as a metaphor for self-protection before (re)learning to listen to one's own untamed voice. Negrón's work moves between raw, visceral sonorities and fragile, intimate vocal gestures, layered with electronic textures drawn from processed micro samples of voice and body percussion. The piece aims to create a cathartic, enveloping sound world grounded in radical honesty and the physical presence of sound.

In We Split Open, composer Sarah Kirkland Snider and the American writer Mira Jacob address what wildness looks like through the female gaze. What does it mean to thrive on the periphery of so-called civilization, to feel the isolation and thrill of our untold stories, to build networks of shared knowledge for mutual survival? We Split Open was inspired by a quote by American poet/essayist/activist Muriel Rukeyser: 'What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open.' Told in something like a folk tale, Mira's three short poems imagine a day in which women's refusal to be quiet and accommodating 'good neighbors' cracks open their community like an egg. Tracking the movement's evolution from whisper to howl, the text sees the women birthing a 'wild, halved world' in which mothers, sisters, and daughters share their truths, their throats 'full rivers rising.' Musically, the work aims to conceive of the virtuosic singers of Lorelei as a vocal orchestra, one that could weave contrapuntal lines, taper to haunting solos, create shimmering and evocative textures, and unite in bold, glorious choral unisons. Mira's poem offers a wonderfully imagistic journey, one seemingly readymade for the musical storytellers of Lorelei, and Sarah sought to create music that would animate and illustrate it as clearly and powerfully as possible.

Tina Tallon's broad band is a work for treble voices and live electronics that examines structural biases in the technologies that mediate the human voice. Tallon points to how these biases are built into technology itself: 'Everything from the circuitry in microphones to modern compression algorithms has been optimized for lower voices, and the gendered and racialized invective surrounding those with historically underrepresented voices has changed very little since the dawn of the broadcast era.' Through this work, broad band asks listeners to examine their own biases and to advocate for voices silenced by structural inequity, both technologically and societally.

Pamela Z's sauvage explores the concept of 'wildness' through the myriad possibilities of wild sounds that can be made with the voice, ranging from the non-verbal placeholder noises that punctuate human speech to a barrage of very non-human sounds that mimic or call to mind animal voices and sounds made by real or imagined beasts of 'the wild'. It also examines the meaning of the word 'wild' in all its many senses, ranging from untamed or unrestrained, to violent or insane, to enthusiastic or extreme. Z said, 'Using a signature approach of my compositional practice, I incorporated speech fragments – taken from interviews with the artists of Lorelei and others, whom I questioned about their thoughts on what it means to be wild, as well as field recordings of non-human sounds. The language and sounds that emerged from the interviews and recordings were sculpted into a fixed media part, and also generated pitched and rhythmic motifs that were woven into the vocal score.'

Program Information

Kaufman Music Center Presents Lorelei Ensemble: WILD

Thursday, March 11, 2027 at 7:30 pm

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | New York, NY

Tickets: $30

Link: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/lorelei-ensemble-wild/

Program

Katherine Balch – songs and interludes (2024)

Angélica Negrón – (ritual: postcathexis) [World Premiere]

Sarah Kirkland Snider – We Split Open [World Premiere]

Tina Tallon – broad band [World Premiere]

Pamela Z – sauvage [World Premiere]

Future WILD Performances

University of Oregon: WILD with Lorelei Ensemble

Sunday, April 11, 2027 at 6:00 pm

Beall Concert Hall | Eugene, OR

Link: www.calendar.uoregon.edu/event/wild-with-lorelei-ensemble

Program:

Katherine Balch – songs and interludes (2024)

Angélica Negrón – (ritual: postcathexis)

Sarah Kirkland Snider – We Split Open

Tina Tallon – broad band

Pamela Z – sauvage

About Lorelei Ensemble

Heralded for its 'white-hot intensity' (The New York Times) and 'spectacular virtuosity' (Gramophone Magazine), the GRAMMY-nominated Lorelei Ensemble is recognized for bold and inventive programs that champion the extraordinary flexibility and virtuosity of the human voice. Led by founder and artistic director Beth Willer, Lorelei has established an inspiring mission, curating culturally relevant and artistically audacious programs that challenge artists' and audiences' expectations.

Lorelei collaborates with leading composers, commissioning more than 70 new works that expand and deepen the repertoire of sounds, timbres, words, and stories that women use to reflect and challenge our world. This new repertoire for women's and treble voices demands fierce flexibility and openness from each artist and listener, allowing unparalleled music-making that is born from the unique position of power and cultural influence that women hold. Collaborating composers include David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Christopher Cerrone, Katherine Balch, George Benjamin, Kati Agócs, Lisa Bielawa, Kareem Roustom, Jessica Meyer, and many more.

Lorelei maintains a robust national touring schedule, including recent collaborations with numerous major symphony orchestras across the U.S., Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, and performances at celebrated venues including Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On the New Focus, Cantaloupe, Cold Blue, Sono Luminus, and BMOP Sound labels, Lorelei has recorded the music of Kati Agócs, Peter Gilbert, James Kallembach, David Lang, Jessica Meyer, Scott Ordway, and Julia Wolfe, as well as historical repertoires from William Billings, Guillaume Du Fay, Alfred Schnittke, and many others. Recent releases include Christopher Cerrone's Beaufort Scales (2024, Cold Blue Music), which was nominated for a 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, and I long and seek after with Jessica Meyer (New Focus Recordings, 2024).

More information is available at www.loreleiensemble.com.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz



Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

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