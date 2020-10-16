Loop Media, Inc. Announces Agreement with Roku for New Music Video Channels

An innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video.

Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), today announced the availability of its music video app on all Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) devices. The Loop app on Roku will deliver 18 of Loop Media's music video channels streaming 24/7. With the newly added Loop Media app, Roku customers will also have access to a huge selection of Loop Media's music video library, with over 300 playlists for multiple genres, moods, and decades.

In addition to enjoying Loop music videos on Roku, audiences can enjoy the world's largest music video library with the new Loop app for iPhone, Android and all leading Smart TV platforms. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media's growing collection of over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos.

"Roku is a fantastic new partner for us and a testament to the quality and appeal of our new linear channels and music video app," said Jon Niermann, Co-Founder and CEO of Loop Media, Inc. "They have one of the largest user bases, so those 43 million users will now have access to our premium short-form content, which we are confident will add even more reasons for people to enjoy their Roku viewing experience."

