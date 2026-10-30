Lisa Rinna Dresses as Kylie Jenner for Halloween Bit

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Lisa Rinna transformed into Kylie Jenner for a costume segment on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, appearing as part of the show's Halloween Shockin' Eve special. In the bit, Rinna's Jenner is escorted onto the stage by Mark Consuelos, dressed as Timothée Chalamet, playing into the real-life pairing of Jenner and Chalamet.

The appearance centers on the costume transformation itself, with Rinna taking on the look of Jenner for the holiday-themed episode. The segment is framed around the couture styling associated with Jenner's public image, with Rinna stepping into the role alongside Consuelos's Chalamet costume for the joint bit.

The Halloween Shockin' Eve show has featured a series of costume segments from hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos built around current celebrity figures and pairings. This installment pairs the Jenner and Chalamet looks as part of that holiday programming.

The segment kept its focus on the visual transformation and the pairing gag, with Rinna's Jenner character being walked out by Consuelos's Chalamet for the bit rather than extending into a longer scripted exchange.

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