Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Release Live "Deep River Woman" from American Idol Finale

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Following their standout performance during the Season 24 finale of American Idol, the show's three judges – Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan – are bringing their live version of Richie's 'Deep River Woman' to fans everywhere. The recording is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Recorded live during the show's season finale, Richie, Underwood and Bryan came together onstage for a special performance of Richie's classic. A full performance video has also been released.

''Deep River Woman' has always been a special song to me, and getting to perform it with my fellow judges at the Idol finale made it even more meaningful,' said Richie. 'There's nothing like getting together with great friends and making music. Now, we get to share that moment with everybody, and I hope fans enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed singing it together.'

'What an honor it was to perform a classic Lionel Richie track with the legendary Lionel Richie and our buddy Luke, and I'm thrilled that our live version of it will live on,' added Underwood.

'Another 'pinch me' moment,' said Bryan. 'To be asked to sing on a live version of this iconic hit with two other iconic artists is so amazing. It is no secret how much I look up to Lionel Richie, not only for his incredible music but also for the person he is on and off stage. What an honor.'

Originally recorded by Richie with country music group Alabama in 1986, 'Deep River Woman' is beloved for its soulful melody and blend of R&B and country influences. The judges' rendition honors the song's enduring appeal while showcasing the musical chemistry of three celebrated artists whose careers have helped shape the landscape of popular music.

'Deep River Woman - Live' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming platforms.

About Lionel Richie

International superstar Lionel Richie boasts a discography of albums and singles that is second to none. With more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards, Richie has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. In March 2018, Richie cemented his iconic legacy as he imprinted his hand and footprints at Hollywood's storied TCL Chinese Theatre. In 2022, he was both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award, his 18th AMA award. He also received the 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress.

Richie debuted and served as producer on the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. The Greatest Night in Pop quickly became a cultural phenomenon as the most watched music documentary of 2024 with a staggering 1.3 billion minutes viewed. Richie will be returning as a judge on ABC's 'American Idol' for his tenth season. He also served as executive producer on AppleTV+'s 'KPOPPED,' which hit #1 in South Korea and the top 10 in 99 countries. Most recently, Richie offered an intimate and candid reflection on his journey through music, fame, and personal transformation in his New York Times bestselling memoir Truly.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She is the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time, including eight albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 95 million total RIAA certifications to date, and continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. She has recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and has won such major awards as 8 GRAMMY Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year, 25 CMT Music Awards, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, founding and creating the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller in 2020. In May 2026, Underwood launched her new wellness brand, HiNote, with her fitness app, fit52, evolving into HiNote Life - Powered by fit52. Underwood began her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in 2023, and created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE'S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app.

Her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency played to packed houses from 2021-2025, the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist. Her concert special, 'Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION,' is streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. She has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football, for 14 consecutive seasons, and will appear for a third season on the judges panel of the hit show American Idol, on ABC and Hulu.

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Bryan has amassed 27.5 Billion global streams, 11.9 Million global album sales, and more than 47.9 Million track sales worldwide. He has 133 Million in total RIAA certification units, including 19.5 Million in album certifications and 113.5 Million in single certifications. Bryan is one of only five artists to have multiple Country singles RIAA Diamond certified. He was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most-streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history. He has garnered 32 #1 singles, 17 of which he co-wrote, and he has accumulated 58 total weeks at #1 during his career.

Bryan has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times, and has won more than 50 major music awards, including five Entertainer of the Year awards. Additional honors include six CMT Artist of the Year recognitions, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters, and receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his devotion to improving lives through the power of music. Bryan was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years.

Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless







Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

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