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Liev Schreiber Talks NOCTURNE Role and His Chicken Mix-Up on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

The actor also opened up about balancing dramatic roles with the surprises of backyard farm life.

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Liev Schreiber discussed his role as homicide detective Jonah Lynn in Apple TV's NOCTURNE during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, sitting down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for a conversation that also veered into an unexpected mix-up involving one of his chickens.

The first clip keeps its focus on Schreiber's work in NOCTURNE, where he plays Jonah Lynn, a homicide detective in the Apple TV series. Schreiber spoke with Ripa and Consuelos about stepping into the role, giving viewers a direct account of his character within the show.

The second clip shifts away from the project entirely, with Schreiber recounting how he mistook one of his chickens for a rooster. According to the segment, nothing is wrong with the bird itself, but Schreiber only recently discovered her true identity, a detail he shared with the hosts in a lighter moment of the sit-down.

Schreiber's appearance adds to recent LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK coverage of NOCTURNE, which also included a stop by co-star Stephen Graham, who discussed playing a convicted serial killer in the series on TODAY. That prior appearance noted NOCTURNE is based on Lars Kepler's crime novels "Lazarus" and "The Sandman," premiered globally on Apple TV on October 30 with two episodes, and continues with new episodes weekly through December 25. The series also features Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, Gary Carr and Landon Valentin.

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