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The Library of Congress will ring in the holiday season with its annual Live! At the Library Holiday Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building. The festivities open with a family program and the lighting of the Library's holiday tree, followed by an evening of seasonal cocktails and live music. Visitors can view the Library's Hanukkah menorah and its iconic state book-themed Christmas tree.

On Dec. 17, visitors are invited to an evening celebrating 'Speaking of America,' a new Library of Congress publication by David M. Rubenstein. Rubenstein will talk about his second career as an interviewer as he shares highlights from the book, including conversations with Ken Burns, Stacy Schiff, Beverly Gage, Walter Isaacson, retired Admiral William H. McRaven and David Grann.

During Live! At the Library on Thursday evenings, the Library's Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions are open for extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks available for purchase in the beautiful Great Hall overlooking the Capitol. Live! At the Library attendees are also invited to Experience the Main Reading Room. Usually reserved for researchers, visitors can now walk inside the reading room and see one of Washington's most beautiful spaces.

Ticketing

For events during Live! At the Library, please use the event registration ticketing link found next to the event below or at loc.gov/live. This ticket grants access to the program as well as the Library's exhibitions and the happy hour portion of the evening.

Programming Highlights for December

Dec. 3: The Library of Congress presents the Capitol Hill premiere of 'American Michelangelo: Finding Constantino Brumidi' the first documentary on Constantino Brumidi, the Italian-born painter of the U.S. Capitol whose story was never fully told. Register for tickets.

Dec. 3: The Hebraic Section presents a special program featuring Hadas Kalderon, actress, playwright, director, and granddaughter of the renowned Yiddish poet Avrom Sutzkever, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials. This event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Whittall Pavilion. Register for tickets.

Dec. 3: Yusef Komunyakaa, winner of the 2026 Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry for lifetime achievement, will reflect on his decorated career as a poet and share insights into the unique power of poetry to convey profound American experiences. Following the talk, Komunyakaa will participate in a moderated conversation with poet Dante Micheaux. This event will begin at 6 p.m. in LJ-119. Register for tickets.

Dec. 10: The Live! At the Library Holiday Celebration, celebrating the season of light, starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Great Hall. The evening opens with a family program and the lighting of the Library's holiday tree, followed by a night of festive cocktails and live music. Attendees can admire the Library's Hanukkah menorah and its literature-themed Christmas tree, and catch pop-up talks on the stories that inspired them. Register for tickets.

Dec. 17: An evening celebrating 'Speaking of America,' a new Library of Congress publication by David M. Rubenstein. Featuring interviews with eminent historians, journalists and writers, 'Speaking of America' brings together nineteen wide-ranging conversations from the long-running Congressional Dialogues series at the Library. In this event, Rubenstein will talk about his second career as an interviewer as he shares highlights from the book, such as conversations with Ken Burns on documenting American history, Stacy Schiff on Samuel Adams, Beverly Gage on J. Edgar Hoover, Walter Isaacson on Leonardo da Vinci, retired Adm. William H. McRaven on the hunt for Osama bin Laden and David Grann on his best-selling book 'The Wager.' Register for tickets.

Exhibitions On View

Visitors can take a trip through a re-created version of Thomas Jefferson's Library, which assembles 6,487 volumes that founded the Library of Congress, and learn how one of America's great thinkers was inspired through the world of books.

'The Declaration's Promise,' in the David M. Rubenstein Treasures Gallery, explores the foundational principles of the Declaration of Independence and their impact on American history. Featured treasures include Thomas Jefferson's rough draft of the Declaration of Independence and Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, among other items. The new exhibition begins with the Revolutionary moment and then uses language of the Declaration's most famous phrases to organize the presentation of treasures from American history. Multimedia experiences draw on the Library's vast audiovisual collections and connect visitors with the Library's content experts.

To mark America's 250th anniversary, the Library of Congress has created a cutting-edge molecular data storage device featuring treasures from the Library's collections, which was placed in a time capsule in Philadelphia to be opened in 2276. This small display will feature an identical copy of the miniature device, which uses synthetic DNA to store digital copies of specially selected Library materials.

'Alive in Many Hands: The American Folklife Center at 50,' is a new exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the American Folklife Center. This exhibition explores how the American Folklife Center has documented, preserved and shared living cultural traditions that connect families, communities and generations. Through more than 150 collections items, including photographs, recordings and films, the exhibition demonstrates how these traditions continue to evolve while preserving cultural identity and memory.

'Voices of the Early Americas' considers both the history of the Native cultures of the Americas before the arrival of Europeans and the ongoing impact of that event. The materials presented show how complicated this story is and how vibrant these communities are today.

About Live! At the Library

Live! At the Library is part of a broader effort to reimagine the visitor experience at the Library of Congress that invites visitors to enjoy the Library and its collections in new ways during extended evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights. The series regularly features special conversations, music, performances, films and workshops that showcase the broad range of holdings at the national library.

The Library of Congress is the world's largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.

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