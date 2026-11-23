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Ice skating season has kicked off at The LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park and in addition to daily public skating hours, youth hockey programs, adult hockey leagues, and figure skating lessons, today, details have been revealed for the LeFrak Center's Skate with Santa activation as well as a Thanksgiving Weekend Skating Clinic.

Skate with Santa is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, providing guests a magical skating experience at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside! During the first three weekends in December, Santa Claus will trade his sleigh for a pair of skates to join skaters on the ice as well as for photo opps. An Arts & Crafts Table will be set up in the cafe on the same dates as Skate with Santa. Kids will be able to decorate their own ornaments to hang on the LeFrak Center Holiday Tree. The ornaments include an ice skate, a Christmas ornament, a menorah, and a kinara.

But before that, the LeFrak Center will feature a Thanksgiving Weekend Skating Clinic for children (November 27-29) for those looking to sharpen their skating skills.

Additional details on both the Thanksgiving Weekend Skating Clinic and Skate with Santa below & registration HERE.

The holiday festivities follow what's been a busy autumn over at the LeFrak Center, including an October Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, carnival games, corn maze, and for the first time ever, a Haunted Hotel attraction that delightfully scared guests throughout the month.

To cap off the holiday season, Prospect Park Alliance will also host a New Year's Eve Celebration at Grand Army Plaza featuring live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

Santa's Skating Schedule (12:30 PM – 12:45 PM & 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM)

Saturdays: December 5, 12 & 19

Sundays: December 6, 13 & 20

Admission & Skate Rentals

Admission: $15.45 | $15 Cash Discount

Skate Rental: $10.30 | $10 Cash Discount

Thanksgiving Weekend Skating Clinic

Friday & Saturday (November 27 & 28): 9:00AM-11:50AM

Sunday (November 29): 10:00AM-11:50AM

Fees:

Friday & Saturday $87.55 | Cash Discount $85

Sunday $66.90 | Cash Discount $65

All Three Days $217.85 | Cash Discount $211.50

New Years Eve Fireworks at Prospect Park

Prospect Park Alliance will present the 46th Annual New Year's Eve Fireworks Celebration at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park. Enjoy live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist starting at 10 pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at midnight that will light up the skies above Brooklyn's Backyard. RSVP here.

Additional Activities at The LeFrak Center This Holiday Season

Public Skating – Enjoy skating on covered and open air rinks daily. For more information click here.

Learn to Skate – With three semesters to choose from and classes for all ages, everyone is a skater at Lakeside! For more information click here.

Youth Hockey Programs – Have you ever wanted to learn how to play hockey from the NY Rangers and the NY Islanders? Well now you can with the NY Rangers Rookie League and the NY Islanders Learn to Play at Lakeside! For more information click here.

Adult Hockey Leagues & Pick-Up – From Open Hockey, Stick N' Puck, Learn to Play, Women's leagues and more, there is everything a player could need. For more information click here.

Figure Skating Freestyle Sessions – Ice time for experienced skaters of all ages at pre-free skate level or higher. Work on your jumps, spins, and routines with your couch or on your own! For more information click here.

Birthday Parties & Private Rentals – Celebrate your party the Lakeside way, from parties, galas and corporate events and more. Check out the party packages or contact events@lefraklakeside.com.

Duck Island Café – Hot chocolate, snacks, and cozy comfort food all season long.

The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, operated by the nonprofit Prospect Park Alliance and Ekstein Development Group, is Brooklyn's premier skating destination, with 30,000 square feet of pristine skating surface on connected covered and open-air rinks, with scenic views of the 60-acre Prospect Park Lake.

Background on Lakeside

Spanning 26 acres in the southeast corner of Prospect Park, Lakeside is one of the park's most popular scenic and recreational destinations. The LeFrak Center at Lakeside features 30,000 square feet of skating surface on connected covered and open air rinks, with scenic views of the park's 60-acre lake. Programs include winter ice skating, and rollerskating, boating, pickleball and more in the spring, summer and fall. The Center also offers a year-round bar and cafe, Duck Island. The Shelby White and Leon Levy Esplanade and Chaim Baier Music Island features walkways and picnic areas, and native trees, shrubs and aquatic plants that serve as a habitat for ducks, turtles and other wildlife. Learn more at prospectpark.org/lakeside.

About Prospect Park Alliance

Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains, restores and advances Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, in partnership with the City of New York. The Alliance provides critical staff and resources that keep the park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home. Learn more at prospectpark.org.

About Ekstein Development Group

Ekstein Development Group has operated beloved community rinks for over a decade in both Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Long Island City, World Ice and City Ice Pavilion, respectively. They are deeply committed to fostering spaces that serve the community as well as create safe, fun and memorable experiences for everyone. EDG is dedicated to strengthening the community by offering all New Yorkers places to call home and experiences that will last a lifetime.





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