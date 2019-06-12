Lala Costa's CALLING LALA Heads to Silicon Beach Film Fest

In the fall of 2016, Lala Costa's play, "Calling Lala," hit the New York's stage at Theatre Row, as part of United Solo, the world's largest solo festival. "Calling Lala," known as the Broadway-Adjacent-Boricua-Show, later went on to Theatre DeLuxe in Houston and The Whitefire Theatre in California.

Today, Lala Costa's new bilingual comedy series, Bad Cop Bad Cop En Español, will hit the big screen as an Official Selection of the Silicon Beach Film Festival. The festival will take place during June 14th-20th, at HHLA in Playa Vista. Bad Cop Bad Cop will be screened at the Cinemark 18 & HD, on Saturday, June 15th, at 7:30 p.m.

Bad Cop Bad Cop En Español, starring Lala Costa as "Puerto Rican" and Guillermo Canba as "Mexican," follows the adventures of the two Beverly Hills cops, as they use their imagination to escape their everyday patrolling duties. Bad Cop Bad Cop is a diverse comedy packed with laughs, lessons, donuts, and dreams. Make sure to catch Lala Costa's new comedy at the Silicon Beach Film Festival, along with an array of new independent films by emerging talent. For more information visit: siliconbeachff.com





