My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Lakeshore Records Releases VICTORIAN PSYCHO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ariel Marx
The album accompanies the Bleeker Street film, which is in theaters now, and features 16 tracks by the Emmy-nominated composer.
Lakeshore Records has released the VICTORIAN PSYCHO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with music by Ariel Marx. The album is available digitally today, November 13. The Bleeker Street film is in theaters now.
Stream the album: https://orcd.co/victorianpsycho
About Victorian Psycho
Set in Victorian England, Victorian Psycho sees an eccentric governess arrive at a remote gothic manor, where strange happenings stir suspicion that she's not what she seems.
Track List
01. Camaro (Extended Album Version)
02. Max and Lois
03. Lois and Lane
04. Nightmare
05. Sadness
06. Basketball
07. Pool Drama
08. Discovery
09. Pursuit (Extended Album Version)
10. Accident
11. The Kiss
12. Making Love
13. Get Lost
14. Supermad
15. Memorial
16. Alone Again (Extended Album Version)
About Ariel Marx
Ariel Marx is an Emmy, BAFTA, and World Soundtrack Awards-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist, known for her eclectic and inventive scores for film and television. Some of her recent projects include Hulu's Dying For Sex, Netflix's Black Mirror, National Geographic's A Small Light, Peacock's A Friend of the Family, Hulu's Candy (ranked number 3 in Indiewire's Best TV scores of 2022), and FX/Hulu's American Horror Stories. She is also known for her critically-acclaimed work in film, such as Neon's Sanctuary, Utopia's Shiva Baby, Shudder's Birth/Rebirth, and HBO's The Tale.
As a solo artist, Ariel recently released her solo album Luthier with Node Records. She is a member of the music branch of both the Television Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Recording Academy, and is a Sundance Film Music and Sound Design Lab alum.
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.
For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com. Lakeshore's blog, Soundtracks, Scores And More, is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.
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