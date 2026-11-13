Lakeshore Records Releases VICTORIAN PSYCHO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ariel Marx

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Lakeshore Records has released the VICTORIAN PSYCHO Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with music by Ariel Marx. The album is available digitally today, November 13. The Bleeker Street film is in theaters now.

Stream the album: https://orcd.co/victorianpsycho

About Victorian Psycho

Set in Victorian England, Victorian Psycho sees an eccentric governess arrive at a remote gothic manor, where strange happenings stir suspicion that she's not what she seems.

Track List

01. Camaro (Extended Album Version)

02. Max and Lois

03. Lois and Lane

04. Nightmare

05. Sadness

06. Basketball

07. Pool Drama

08. Discovery

09. Pursuit (Extended Album Version)

10. Accident

11. The Kiss

12. Making Love

13. Get Lost

14. Supermad

15. Memorial

16. Alone Again (Extended Album Version)

About Ariel Marx

Ariel Marx is an Emmy, BAFTA, and World Soundtrack Awards-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist, known for her eclectic and inventive scores for film and television. Some of her recent projects include Hulu's Dying For Sex, Netflix's Black Mirror, National Geographic's A Small Light, Peacock's A Friend of the Family, Hulu's Candy (ranked number 3 in Indiewire's Best TV scores of 2022), and FX/Hulu's American Horror Stories. She is also known for her critically-acclaimed work in film, such as Neon's Sanctuary, Utopia's Shiva Baby, Shudder's Birth/Rebirth, and HBO's The Tale.

As a solo artist, Ariel recently released her solo album Luthier with Node Records. She is a member of the music branch of both the Television Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Recording Academy, and is a Sundance Film Music and Sound Design Lab alum.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com. Lakeshore's blog, Soundtracks, Scores And More, is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.





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