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Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning country superstar Lainey Wilson will take over New York's Times Square for a show stopping performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027.'

The news was revealed via an on-air promo featuring Seacrest and Wilson during last night's 60th annual CMA Awards, where Wilson was host for her third consecutive year.

Wilson kicks off the performer announcements, with additional performers to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The celebration will simulcast live for the first time in history on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

Ryan Seacrest hosts, with Rita Ora returning as Times Square co-host and Druski joining as Chicago co-host. Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski return to lead celebrations from Las Vegas.

The 2026 edition was a record-breaking year for the franchise, reaching 46 million total viewers as the No. 1 program of the night (30+ million for the Times Square Ball Drop) and outperforming all competing New Year's Eve programming. The eight-hour telecast was the longest and largest in the show's 50+ year history, featuring 42 performers and nearly 100 songs across four live countdown celebrations, while generating 506+ million social video views (+165% year over year).

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027' is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

Follow 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Threads. Join the conversation with #RockinEve and get the latest news at NewYearsRockinEve.com.

About Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) is the world's largest owner and producer of televised live event entertainment programming including 'The Golden Globes,' the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of film, television and podcasting, 'American Music Awards,' 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve,' the No. 1 entertainment special in America, 'Golden Eve,' 'Academy of Country Music Awards,' 'Billboard Music Awards,' 'Rising Stars of Country Music,' Emmy-winning series 'So You Think You Can Dance,' and 'American Bandstand,' the iconic and groundbreaking cultural phenomenon that defined a generation. Dick Clark Productions also possesses one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Penske Media Corporation. For more information, please visit DickClark.com.

Photo Credit: Disney/Brian Bowen Smith









Photo Credit: Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

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