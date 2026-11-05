Lacey Chabert Previews HOLIDAY EVER AFTER Disney World Christmas Film

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Lacey Chabert discussed her upcoming Christmas movie, HOLIDAY EVER AFTER: A DISNEY WORLD WISH COME TRUE, during a live interview on Good Morning America. She appeared on the program to share what audiences should know about the new holiday film.

The conversation centered on the movie, whose full title ties the story to Disney World. The segment was positioned as a preview of the project ahead of its release, with Chabert offering details about the film in her own words on the morning show.

The interview was carried live on GMA, where Chabert joined the hosts to promote the film. The title of the movie signals its holiday setting and its connection to the Disney World theme, which framed the discussion about what viewers can expect from the new Christmas release.

Additional details about the film, including cast, production credits, and scheduling, were not included in the materials for this appearance, which focused on Chabert's introduction of the project to morning-show viewers.

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