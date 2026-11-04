LOS LOBOS: NATIVE SONS to Screen at DOC NYC Village East by Angelika

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The award-winning documentary Los Lobos: Native Sons will make its New York City premiere at DOC NYC, with two screenings at Village East by Angelika on November 14 and 16. The film screens in DOC NYC's Sonic Cinema program, and directors Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti will lead a Q&A after the screenings. It was previously announced as part of DOC NYC's lineup.

Directed by Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti, the documentary chronicles the legendary East Los Angeles band's journey from neighborhood gigs to international acclaim. The official authorized documentary of Los Lobos features rare archival footage, live performances, and interviews with Linda Ronstadt, Tom Waits, Cheech Marin, Dolores Huerta, and others. The film explores the music, brotherhood, and cultural roots that have sustained Los Lobos for more than five decades.

DOC NYC Screening Schedule

Saturday, November 14, 2026 — 9:30 PM ET

New York City Premiere

Screening followed by a Q&A with Directors Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti

Monday, November 16, 2026 — 5:20 PM ET

Second Festival Screening

Screening followed by a Q&A with Directors Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti

Venue: Village East by Angelika, New York City

Festival Program: Sonic Cinema

Online Screening: November 15–29, 2026

Tickets and Information: https://www.docnyc.net/film/los-lobos-native-sons/

About Los Lobos: Native Sons

Featuring never-before-seen or heard archival footage and music, Los Lobos: Native Sons offers an intimate, exhilarating look inside the uniquely American band that has shaped culture and musical identity. It solidifies Lobos' legacy of influence and cultural identity.

Los Lobos still are:

Louie Perez - Drums, Guitars, Percussion, Vocals

Steve Berlin - Saxophone, Percussion, Flute, Midsax, Harmonica, Melodica

Cesar Rosas - Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin

Conrad Lozano - Bass, Guitarron, Vocals

David Hidalgo - Vocals, Guitar, Accordion, Percussion, Bass, Keyboards, Melodica, Drums, Violin, Banjo

Since its SXSW premiere, Los Lobos: Native Sons has screened at film festivals across the United States and Canada, earning multiple awards and national media attention.

Festival honors include 'Best Music Film' at the Boulder International Film Festival, 'Best of the Fest' and the 'Audience Award' for Best Documentary Feature at the Woods Hole Film Festival, the 'Best Documentary Award' at the Port Townsend Film Festival and 'Outstanding Documentary' at the Xicano Independent Filmmakers Festival. Los Lobos also received the 2026 SXSW Grulke Prize for Career Act.

Tracing their rise from the streets of East Los Angeles to global acclaim, Los Lobos Native Sons offers unprecedented access to the band's personal archives and an intimate portrait of the brotherhood that has fueled one of America's most enduring and genre-defying bands.

Through electrifying performances and candid interviews with an extraordinary range of artists and cultural figures—including Linda Ronstadt, Rubén Blades, Tom Waits, Dolores Huerta, Danny Elfman, Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne, Cheech Marin, Edward James Olmos, Peter Frampton, George Lopez, Bonnie Raitt, Ruben Albarran (Cafe Tacuba), Enrique Bunbury, Camilo Lara, Lila Downs, Roco Pachucote (Maldita Vecindad) and more—the film celebrates Los Lobos as cultural trailblazers who seamlessly blended rock, roots, blues, soul, and Mexican musical traditions into a sound uniquely their own.

More than a music documentary, Los Lobos Native Sons is a story of cultural resilience, creative independence, and artistic longevity—honoring a band that stayed grounded in community while shaping the sound of American music for five decades.

Credits

Directed by: Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti

Produced by: Doug Blush, Piero F. Giunti, Robert Corsini, Rafael Agustín, Flavio Morales, Patricia Harris DiLeva

Edited by: William Neal, Abbey Reznicek

Cinematography by: Jose Cardenas, Brian Hashimoto

Starring: Los Lobos - David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas, Louie Perez, Conrad Lozano, Steve Berlin

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