LORDS OF WAR Teaser Released as Nicolas Cage Returns, Set for January 22, 2027 Theatrical Release

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Vertical will release LORDS OF WAR in theaters nationwide January 22, 2027. A teaser for the film has been released.

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage reprises his role as Yuri Orlov, the world's most notorious arms dealer. When Yuri discovers a ruthless mercenary mastermind (Bill Skarsgård) bent on destroying his legacy is building a private army, he is thrust into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death. What begins as a shocking revelation ignites a fierce rivalry fueled by power, ambition, and betrayal.

Cast and Creative Team

LORDS OF WAR is written and directed by Andrew Niccol.

The film stars Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård, Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

It is produced by Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Andrew Niccol, and Nicolas Cage.



Vertical will release LORDS OF WAR



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