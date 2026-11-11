My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
LORDS OF WAR Teaser 2 Released as Nicolas Cage Stars Opposite Bill Skarsgård Ahead of Theatrical Release
Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis also star, with Andrew Niccol writing and directing the film.
Vertical has released a second official teaser for LORDS OF WAR, with the film set to open in theaters nationwide January 22, 2027. The film is from Andrew Niccol, the Academy Award nominated writer of The Truman Show and writer/director of Gattaca and Lord of War.
Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage reprises his role as Yuri Orlov, the world's most notorious arms dealer. When Yuri discovers a ruthless mercenary mastermind (Bill Skarsgård) bent on destroying his legacy is building a private army, he is thrust into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death. What begins as a shocking revelation ignites a fierce rivalry fueled by power, ambition, and betrayal.
An earlier teaser for the film was previously reported by BroadwayWorld: LORDS OF WAR Teaser Released as Nicolas Cage Returns, Set for January 22, 2027 Theatrical Release.
Cast and Creative Team
Written and Directed by Andrew Niccol
Starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård, Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, Greg Tarzan Davis
Produced by Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Andrew Niccol, Nicolas Cage
More Information
Vertical: https://www.vert-ent.com/
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TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsofwarmovie
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpR3kmSyTYszJHWEcmpcnFQ
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