LORDS OF WAR Teaser 2 Released as Nicolas Cage Stars Opposite Bill Skarsgård Ahead of Theatrical Release

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Vertical has released a second official teaser for LORDS OF WAR, with the film set to open in theaters nationwide January 22, 2027. The film is from Andrew Niccol, the Academy Award nominated writer of The Truman Show and writer/director of Gattaca and Lord of War.

Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage reprises his role as Yuri Orlov, the world's most notorious arms dealer. When Yuri discovers a ruthless mercenary mastermind (Bill Skarsgård) bent on destroying his legacy is building a private army, he is thrust into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death. What begins as a shocking revelation ignites a fierce rivalry fueled by power, ambition, and betrayal.

An earlier teaser for the film was previously reported by BroadwayWorld: LORDS OF WAR Teaser Released as Nicolas Cage Returns, Set for January 22, 2027 Theatrical Release.

Cast and Creative Team

Written and Directed by Andrew Niccol

Starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård, Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, Greg Tarzan Davis

Produced by Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Andrew Niccol, Nicolas Cage

More Information

Vertical: https://www.vert-ent.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lordsofwarmovie/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lordsofwarmovie

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpR3kmSyTYszJHWEcmpcnFQ







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone