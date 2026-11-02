LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Close Pioneer Theatre Company Run in Utah

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Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, described as Utah's premier professional theatre in residence at the University of Utah, announced that its production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS must close this Saturday. The production runs October 23–November 7, 2026, at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. It is based on the film by Roger Corman, with a screenplay by Charles Griffith. The production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, with music direction by Helen Gregory.

Based on the 1960 low-budget Roger Corman horror movie (starring Jack Nicholson), the cult classic musical is described as a perennial favorite and is currently enjoying a hugely successful Off-Broadway revival in New York. The story follows a beleaguered flower shop assistant who discovers a strange carnivorous plant that thrives on human blood. The score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, the writers behind Disney's Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, features hit songs including 'Somewhere That's Green,' 'Suddenly Seymour,' and the title song.

For more on the Pioneer Theatre Company staging, see Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pioneer Theatre Company.

Subscriptions

Pioneer Theatre Company noted there is still time to subscribe to a Pick 3 or 4 package, with multiple options to fit different tastes and budgets. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits at discounted prices, including complimentary concierge ticket exchanges and discounted family and friends tickets. Subscription package options can be explored online at PioneerTheatre.org, in person, or by calling the box office at 801-581-6961.

Box Office Information

Box office hours: Monday - Friday, 10 AM - 6 PM

Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 E., SLC, UT 84112

Phone: 801-581-6961

Email: BoxOffice@PioneerTheatre.org

Tickets and more information are available at PioneerTheatre.org.

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