NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lil Kev is back for a second season. The season two trailer and key art have arrived, along with a guest star lineup. Inspired by Kevin Hart's 1990s childhood, the unfiltered series returns with all ten episodes on Wednesday, December 9, exclusively on Paramount+. See the earlier BroadwayWorld report on the season two return.

Season two guest stars include: Chris Rock, George Lopez, Maria Bamford, Godfrey, Karlous Miller, Asif Ali, Wallace Shawn, Ms. Pat, Jess Hilarious, Rob Corddry, Phil Hendrie, Gabrielle Navaeh, Chris 'Comedian CP' Powell, Donnie Simpson and Rachel Stuart.

Set in 1993 North Philadelphia, Lil Kev follows twelve-year-old Kev as his enormous ambition and wild imagination fuel one scheme after another. Raised by his fiercely protective mother Nancy, he navigates the chaos created by his recovering father Henry, cynical older brother Robert, and ex-con uncle Richard Jr. Through schoolyard rivalries, neighborhood hustles, and family setbacks, Kev turns every disaster into a story.

In season two, the normally unflappable Kev deals with the consequences of one moment of lashing out at the system — a rash act that lands him in the juvenile justice system and plunges him into an adult world he's not ready to deal with.

Cast

Alongside Hart in the titular role, returning cast members include: Wanda Sykes as Nancy; Deon Cole as Uncle Richard Jr.; Jamar Malachi Neighbors as Robert; Gerald 'Slink' Johnson as Henry; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Marisol; Nicole Aimee Schreiber as Ms. Green; Cree Summer as Gerald and Shaquilla; Mo Collins as Mrs. O'Lady and Connie DiScendo; Loretta Devine as Lunch Lady Gloria; Affion Crockett as Darnell and Smitty; Clayton Thomas as Rev and Mooney; Justin Hires as Chin Check; Wé Ani as Rhe Rhe and Jamarcus; and Rick Ingraham as Lucky.

Creative Team

Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Tiffany Brown and Candice Wilson Cherry executive produce for Hartbeat, the studio on the project. Matthew Claybrooks and Michael Price serve as both executive producers and showrunners. Eric Goldberg and Peter Tibbals also serve as executive producers. For ShadowMachine, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce and Musa Brooker serves as supervising director. ShadowMachine leads animation for the series.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone