LETTERKENNY LIVE to Tour North America Starting February 2027 With Original Cast

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The cast of LETTERKENNY is reuniting for LETTERKENNY LIVE, a live tour of all-new material starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, and Mark Forward.

For the first time in years, there's brand new LETTERKENNY and the only place to see it is LIVE. The cast is reuniting for the first time since the acclaimed series concluded its groundbreaking 12-season run for LETTERKENNY LIVE, an all-new original live show hitting stages across North America, packed with never-before-seen sketches and material performed by the stars of LETTERKENNY. You won't see this material on screen but you can see it on stage as The Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players are back and heading to a city near you. Puppers Presents: Pitter Patter Picks with tickets starting at $49 at letterkennylive.com.

LETTERKENNY LIVE is an all-new original show with never-before-seen sketches and material featuring fan-favorite cast members including Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach).

The tour was previously reported to include a stop in St. Louis, as covered in LETTERKENNY LIVE 2027 North American Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox.

LETTERKENNY LIVE 2027 North American Tour

2.04 - Toronto, ON, The Theatre at Great Canadian

2.05 - Rama, ON, Casino Rama

2.06 - Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

2.08 - St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox Theatre

2.09 - Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre

2.11 - Philadelphia, PA, The Liacouras Center

2.12 - Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

2.13 - New York, NY, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

2.15 - Nashville, TN, Opry House

2.16 - Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

2.19 - Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

2.20 - St. Paul, MN, Roy Wilkins Auditorium

2.23 - Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

2.25 - Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

2.26 - Las Vegas, NV, PH Live at Planet Hollywood

3.02 - Vancouver, BC, Orpheum

3.03 - Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

3.04 - Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

Tickets and info for LETTERKENNY LIVE 2027 are available at letterkennylive.com.

The LETTERKENNY LIVE 2027 Tour is produced by New Metric Media, presented by Puppers Premium Lager and promoted by Show and Tell.

Find more Letterkenny on YouTube: youtube.com/@LetterkennyProblems

Instagram: @letterkennyproblems

TikTok: @letterkenny_problems

About New Metric Media

New Metric Media is an award-winning independent entertainment studio that develops, produces, distributes and builds comedy brands for audiences around the world. With a focus on owning and growing original IP, New Metric operates across television and streaming, global distribution, digital, live entertainment, consumer products, gaming, podcasts and direct-to-consumer platforms.

The company is behind some of Canada's most successful and internationally recognized comedy series, including the Hulu/Crave original Letterkenny and its hit spinoff Shoresy, CTV/Crave comedy Children Ruin Everything, acclaimed Crave series Bria Mack Gets a Life and GameTV/Paramount+ Canada satirical miniseries Hate the Player: The Ben Johnson Story. New Metric's Canadian-made comedies have reached audiences in the tens of millions globally, while its digital brands have generated nearly 200 million YouTube views and built a social audience of more than seven million followers.

Through Shozer, its wholly owned consumer-facing comedy platform, New Metric develops and distributes original and acquired scripted and unscripted series, stand-up, podcasts and short-form content for global audiences, while building direct relationships between comedy brands, creators and fans.

The company's 360-degree approach extends original IP beyond the screen through live entertainment, consumer products, e-commerce, licensing and gaming. Its franchise extensions include Letterkenny Live, Letterkenny Presents and the Shoresy Classic; Puppers Premium Lager and Gus N' Bruno whisky; and Shoresy: Legends of the North, the company's expansion into video games.

New Metric continues to expand its business through strategic investment and acquisition, including a stake in Los Angeles based scripted prodco Good Walk Entertainment and the full acquisition of award winning comedy podcast studio Kelly&Kelly.

Founded by Mark Montefiore, New Metric Media was named Playback's 2025 Strategist of the Year and 2022 Production Company of the Year and received the Banff World Media Festival's 2018 Innovative Producer Award.

About Show and Tell

Show and Tell is a live entertainment company founded by veteran producer Sam Kinken. Throughout his career, he has promoted sold-out events and national and international tours for Letterkenny, Trixie & Katya, Bo Burnham, David Sedaris, Fran Lebowitz, Hannah Gadsby, Mel Brooks, Vir Das, Dan & Phil, Bianca Del Rio, Jinkx Monsoon, Pod Save America, and many more. With Show and Tell, he continues to develop, produce, and promote the best of live comedy, spoken-word, theatrical, and touring events, bringing the world's most distinctive voices to stages across North America and beyond.

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