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Kyle Larson on Third NASCAR Cup Title and a Sarcastic Thumbs-Up

The driver also described what it is like to race at 200 mph with other cars inches away.

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Kyle Larson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about becoming a three-time NASCAR Cup champion. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon also covered what it is like to drive at 200 miles per hour with other cars inches away from him.

Larson also recalled the time fellow driver Chris Buescher gave him a sarcastic thumbs-up while passing him on the track. The gesture became the focus of the segment, which was framed around Larson's favorite competitor hand signal.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

The same episode run also included Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, who appeared on the program to discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW, as covered in Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande Discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW.

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