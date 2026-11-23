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Kristin Davis said she has pitched Michael Patrick King an idea for a future SEX AND THE CITY project: a road trip for the characters when they are older. Davis made the comments during a conversation with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where the two also looked back on working together on the SEX AND THE CITY movie.

Davis said she recently had dinner with King and floated the concept. "I have an idea that when we're, you know, older than we are now, right? I don't think we're quite at this point yet," she said, comparing it to films in which a group of older girlfriends travel together. She added that she had sensed "a glimmer" of interest from King the last time they spoke, though she acknowledged she might be reading into it.

Hudson, who appeared in the SEX AND THE CITY film, said it was her second movie after Dreamgirls and described shooting in the middle of New York as moving fast. Davis recalled that the show started slowly, said the first group photo shoot was around 1998, and said she learned of the show's Emmy nomination when her mother called early one morning during the third season.

Davis, a mother of two, said she took her children to New York while filming And Just Like That. She said her daughter, now 15, has not yet watched the SEX AND THE CITY films, and that she once believed her mother worked only for elephants because Davis volunteered at an elephant orphan release program in Kenya. The conversation closed with Davis showing her dog on screen.

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