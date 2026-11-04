Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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'Nobody Wants This' stars Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Wednesday, November 4. The duo chats about being set up on a date and instantly becoming lifelong friends. They also reveal why Kristen likes Jackie's boyfriend more than she likes Jackie, and why Jackie and Dax Shepard are on the same wavelength! Plus, Kristen shares exciting news, revealing she's already recorded new songs for 'Frozen 3.'

Then, Jackie opens up about her dad's recent cancer journey, revealing that she discovered she carries the BRCA gene and how that news led her on her own personal journey. Plus, Jackie and Kristen share hilarious stories and videos of them before Jennifer surprises Jackie with an emotional reunion with her parents.

Watch the Clips

Kristen Bell & Jackie Tohn Were Set Up on a Date... and Became Best Friends!

Jackie Tohn Shares Her Family's Cancer Journey, Then Gets an Emotional SURPRISE from JHud!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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