Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn Went From a Set-Up Date to Best Friends

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Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn appeared together on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about how they met: they were set up on a date, and the introduction turned into a friendship. The segment is titled around that origin story, with the pair described as best friends.

The materials accompanying the clip do not include a transcript, so the specific details of the set-up, the date itself, and what Bell and Tohn said to host Jennifer Hudson are not spelled out beyond the title. No biographical information or upcoming projects for either guest are provided in the source details, and none are stated here.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with local airtimes and studio ticket information listed on the show's website. A recent clip from the program, covered in Muhammad Ali Quote Is Focus of THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Clip, centered on a line attributed to Muhammad Ali.

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