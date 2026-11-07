Kim Kardashian Talks Halloween as North, ALL'S FAIR Co-Stars

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Kim Kardashian talked about dressing up as her daughter North for Halloween during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She also discussed working with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close on the Hulu series ALL'S FAIR, and shared how members of her family have started turning to her for legal advice.

Kardashian stars in ALL'S FAIR alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. The series follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Ryan Murphy and Kardashian among the executive producers.

The Late Night conversation touched on Kardashian's time on set with her co-stars, a thread that has run through her recent press for the show. She joined Nash-Betts and Watts on THE VIEW to talk about the second season, covered in ALL'S FAIR Cast Discusses Season 2 Success and Friendships. Paulson separately discussed what to expect from Season 2 with Jimmy Fallon, as reported in Sarah Paulson Discusses Harryween Merch, Walk of Fame Star and ALL'S FAIR Season 2.

Season 2 of ALL'S FAIR is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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