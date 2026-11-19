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Kieran Culkin said he first heard he was in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING from people waiting outside the stage door while he was working on Broadway, weeks before he was actually cast. Culkin spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about playing a younger version of Stanley Tucci's Caesar Flickerman character in the film.

"I thought it was just rumor," Culkin said, recalling fans who told him the casting had been announced. "I said, 'No one announced it to me.'" He said he looked it up and found rumors of a full cast list, and that he still does not know whether the information leaked from the studio or was simply made up. Weeks later, he said, he was told he was in the film.

The conversation opened with Culkin's family. Fallon congratulated him on the arrival of his third child, and Culkin said parenting gets easier after the early adjustment, adding that he is "already asking for a fourth." He also said he and his family watch Home Alone almost every year, in which he played Fuller, and called it one of his favorite Christmas movies. He argued with Fallon over whether Die Hard counts as a Christmas film.

Culkin then ran through a list of pet peeves, including children singing, Ziploc bags that do not stay closed, people standing on escalators, and mayonnaise on a BLT. Fallon agreed with several of them. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC.

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