It has been reported that Kevin Kline and Timothy Olyphant have joined the cast of the upcoming Ted Melfi film The Starling

They join already announced stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd in the comedy, which centers on a couple dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy.

When a large black bird called a starling takes up residence in their garden, the couple's story becomes an allegory for love as an antidote to grief.

The cast also includes Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrie, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn.

According to ComingSoon.net, Kline will portray "psychiatrist-turned-vet, who is also described as having baggage from his own life weighing him down and make a large impact on Lily's life."





