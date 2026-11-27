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Kevin Bacon looked back on his brief appearance in PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES, the John Hughes film that marks its 40th anniversary this year, in a segment on TODAY. Bacon plays a man racing Steve Martin's character for a cab, a role with no lines.

Bacon had just finished filming SHE'S HAVING A BABY with Hughes when he agreed to the cameo, saying he would do anything for the director, including being an extra. He recently revisited the moment on Instagram. "Every Thanksgiving people watch 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' and every Thanksgiving I'm reminded that I played a guy whose entire job was to beat Steve Martin to a cab. No lines, just running," he wrote.

The TODAY hosts joked about the scene, one calling it an example of physical acting. Another quipped, "I also think that cab is still out there somewhere," 40 years later.

Hughes is also the subject of recent BroadwayWorld coverage, in which Molly Ringwald discussed her collaborations with the director on SIXTEEN CANDLES, THE BREAKFAST CLUB and PRETTY IN PINK.

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