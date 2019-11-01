Kelsey Grammer Ups the Ante With Emmy-Laden Animated Monster Series YOU'RE NOT A MONSTER

Four-time Emmy-Award winning actor Kelsey Grammer has upped the ante on the animated monster industry with his just released series, "You're Not A Monster," 10 episodes of which have just been released at IMDb.com/monsters.

Yesterday, to celebrate Halloween Weekend, the producers "Frankensteined" all ten episodes of You're Not a Monster into one 40-minute-long inhuman centipede over at Amazon Prime.

Created by four-time Emmy winning "The Colbert Report" writer Frank Lesser - that's a total of eight Emmys among the two -- the production is one of the most Emmy-laden short animations ever.

"You're Not a Monster"demonstrates that even classic movie monsters have emotional issues - because the only thing worse than being undead is being unloved," explains Grammer.

For "You're Not a Monster," Grammer returns to the "therapist's chair" for the first time since Frasier, Grammer voices a former psychiatrist-turned-vampire in the series, who mentors his great-great grandson "Max" (Eric Stonestreet), a therapist who has inherited his practice. In each 4 to 5 minute episode, Max treats classic monsters including Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and Medusa as they seek desperately needed therapeutic help.

Rounding out the series cast is Aparna Nancherla as a demon receptionist, Ellie Kemper as a therapist who thinks Max is imagining everything, and Peter Grosz, Langston Kerman, Joel Kim Booster, Patton Oswalt, Adam Pally, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris and Milana Vayntrub as hideous monsters.

"Monsters are people, too," said Grammer, who serves as executive producer of the series and has voiced popular characters in projects including Gary the Rat, Storks, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and several decades as "Sideshow Bob" on The Simpsons.

"Through the excellence of our product, we're hoping to entice media editors such as Anthony McCartney at Associated Press, Matthew Belloni at Hollywood Reporter, and Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein at Variety to watch the series. We also hope to seduce Henry Goldblatt at Entertainment Weekly into viewing it."

The show, distributed by IMDB, was co-produced by Grammnet Productions and Bold Soul Studios. Almost 25 yeas ago, Grammer created Grammnet, a TV production company which has produced such hit television shows as the Emmy®-winning "Medium," for NBC and "The Game" and "Girlfriends" for CW. Additional Grammnet producing credits include the NBC productions "The Innocent," "Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny," "Fired Up," "In-Laws" and "Gary the Rat."

For PAX, Grammnet produced "World Cup Comedy." For FOX, he starred in and produced "Kelsey Grammer Presents: The Sketch Show." Kelsey's recent producing credits include the Golden Globe winning "Boss" for Starz and "Light as a Feather," entering its second season for Hulu.

Bold Soul Studios is a development and production company focused on youth-driven features and series, both long form and short, scripted and unscripted. The Studio City-based company was founded by producer/digital video veteran Corey Moss and filmmaker/young adult novelists Brad T. Gottfred and . Bold Soul Studios also produces "Casting Calls" for IMDb, currently in its third season.

Watch the series here, via Amazon Prime.





