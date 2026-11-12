Kelly Rowland and William Jackson Harper to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Kelly Rowland appears on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday, November 12. Rowland opens up about being a boy mom and gets emotional reflecting on how quickly her sons are growing up. She also shares the special, marriage-like bond she has with 'Destiny's Child' and looks back on their recent reunion at Jay-Z's concert and weighs in on his announcement as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

Rowland reflects on her iconic collaborations with Nelly, Eve and David Guetta, sharing why she loves exploring and working with artists across genres. She also opens up about the importance of giving back to her hometown of Houston and celebrates the opening of the Knowles-Rowland Foundation.

Then, William Jackson Harper shares how 'The Good Place' craft services were truly life-changing, reveals how Kristen Bell always had his back and recounts the unexpected kiss that led him to his partner, Ali Ahn.

Kristen Bell was also a recent guest on the show; as previously reported, she appeared alongside Jackie Tohn on Wednesday, November 4.

Clips

Kelly Rowland Reacts to Jay-Z Performing at the Super Bowl + Her 'Marriage' to Destiny's Child

Kelly Rowland Remembers Her ICONIC Collabs with Nelly, Eve & David Guetta

William Jackson Harper: Falling in Love, Kristen Bell Having His Back

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.







Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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