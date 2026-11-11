Kathryn Hahn Discusses Role in John Madden Film MADDEN

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Kathryn Hahn talked about her role in the new film MADDEN during an appearance on Good Morning America. The film chronicles the career of NFL figure John Madden, following his move from Super Bowl-winning coach to video game pioneer and football commentator.

Hahn, an Emmy-nominated actor, has recent credits that include We're the Millers, Agatha All Along and Step Brothers, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. She has also appeared in the live-action version of Tangled, a role she has said earned her cool mom credit at home.

The Good Morning America conversation is one of several appearances Hahn has made to discuss the film. In a separate interview, she spoke with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW about working with Will Ferrell and compared joining the NFL cinematic universe to joining Marvel, as covered in Kathryn Hahn Compares Joining NFL Universe to Marvel.

The Good Morning America segment centered on MADDEN and Hahn's part in telling the story of the coach whose career extended into video games and broadcasting.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone