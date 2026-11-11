My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Kathryn Hahn Discusses Role in John Madden Film MADDEN
The film traces Madden's path from the sideline to video games and the broadcast booth.
Kathryn Hahn talked about her role in the new film MADDEN during an appearance on Good Morning America. The film chronicles the career of NFL figure John Madden, following his move from Super Bowl-winning coach to video game pioneer and football commentator.
Hahn, an Emmy-nominated actor, has recent credits that include We're the Millers, Agatha All Along and Step Brothers, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. She has also appeared in the live-action version of Tangled, a role she has said earned her cool mom credit at home.
The Good Morning America conversation is one of several appearances Hahn has made to discuss the film. In a separate interview, she spoke with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW about working with Will Ferrell and compared joining the NFL cinematic universe to joining Marvel, as covered in Kathryn Hahn Compares Joining NFL Universe to Marvel.
The Good Morning America segment centered on MADDEN and Hahn's part in telling the story of the coach whose career extended into video games and broadcasting.
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