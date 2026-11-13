Kathryn Hahn Discusses Playing John Madden's Wife in MADDEN and Her Path to New York

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Kathryn Hahn appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss playing John Madden's wife in the film MADDEN, including what it was like working with co-stars Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale. The first clip centers on her role in the production and the cast she shares the screen with.

In a second clip from the same appearance, Hahn talks about what first brought her to New York. She also describes the children's program she worked on in Cleveland before making the move to pursue acting.

Hahn has been making the rounds to discuss MADDEN, which follows NFL figure John Madden from Super Bowl-winning coach to video game pioneer and football commentator. She previously spoke about the film on Good Morning America, as covered in Kathryn Hahn Discusses Role in John Madden Film MADDEN.

She also sat down with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW, where she compared integrating into the NFL cinematic universe to joining Marvel and spoke about working with Will Ferrell. That conversation is detailed in Kathryn Hahn Compares Joining NFL Universe to Marvel.

Hahn is an Emmy-nominated actor whose recent credits include We're the Millers, Agatha All Along and Step Brothers, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. She has also appeared in the live-action version of Tangled.

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