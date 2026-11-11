Kathryn Hahn Compares Joining NFL Universe to Marvel

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Kathryn Hahn said that integrating into the NFL cinematic universe for her new film MADDEN was harder than joining Marvel, a comparison she made while speaking with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW. The conversation centered on the film and on how Hahn approached the project.

Hahn, an Emmy-nominated actor, also discussed some of her best-known roles during the segment, including parts in We're the Millers, Agatha All Along, and Step Brothers. She talked about working with Will Ferrell, whom the segment describes as a comedy legend, and reflected on her experience on the set of those projects.

The interview also touched on family life. Hahn explained how starring in the live-action version of Tangled earned her cool mom credit at home, and she shared the projects her daughter thinks she should take on next. The clip's description also highlights Hahn's comments on improvising with Nicolas Cage in MADDEN, the subject of the segment's title.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central, with full episodes streaming on Paramount+.

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