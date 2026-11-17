"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kate Berlant Pitches 'Citizen's Divorce' on Late Night
She also recalled meeting Hillary Clinton and a case of mistaken identity involving Kathryn Hahn.
Kate Berlant floated the idea of a "citizen's divorce" during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, using the segment to make her case that such a thing should exist. The conversation also took in what it was like to meet Hillary Clinton on the show's set.
Berlant also told the story of a time a handsome man mistook her for Kathryn Hahn, one of the topics she covered with host Seth Meyers during the sit-down.
Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.
Meyers' recent interviews have included Dustin Hoffman discussing his early wish to be a comedian and his memoir Look at Me, and Awkwafina talking about reopening her family restaurant Lum's and costarring with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Man with the Bag.
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