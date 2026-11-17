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Kate Berlant floated the idea of a "citizen's divorce" during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, using the segment to make her case that such a thing should exist. The conversation also took in what it was like to meet Hillary Clinton on the show's set.

Berlant also told the story of a time a handsome man mistook her for Kathryn Hahn, one of the topics she covered with host Seth Meyers during the sit-down.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Meyers' recent interviews have included Dustin Hoffman discussing his early wish to be a comedian and his memoir Look at Me, and Awkwafina talking about reopening her family restaurant Lum's and costarring with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Man with the Bag.

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