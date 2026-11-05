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Kat Sandler's YAGA Book from TCG Books Arrives Alongside AMC+ Series

The series also stars Clark Backo and Hudson Williams, with Sandler serving as writer and showrunner.

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Kat Sandler's YAGA Book from TCG Books Arrives Alongside AMC+ Series

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of Yaga by playwright Kat Sandler, arriving November 10 from TCG Books.

A darkly comedic blend of mystery, mythology, and theatrical invention, Yaga offers a fresh take on the legendary Slavic witch Baba Yaga, reimagining her as a smart, complex modern woman who challenges the stories historically told about her.

The book's release comes alongside the new eight-episode television adaptation, now streaming on AMC+, starring Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Clark Backo, and Hudson Williams (Heated Rivalry). Sandler also serves as writer and showrunner of the series.

As Veronica Diaz, Editorial Director of TCG Books, shares in the announcement, 'Yaga urges us to push back on the narratives we perpetuate about women, both in folklore and reality.'

Review copies are currently available.

Kat Sandler's YAGA Book from TCG Books Arrives Alongside AMC+ Series Image

Kat Sandler's YAGA Book from TCG Books Arrives Alongside AMC+ Series Image

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