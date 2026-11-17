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Longtime creative partners Kamilah Forbes, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Kenyatta Matthews have formally bowed their multidisciplinary production company, Maceo-Lyn Productions, anchored by the upcoming premiere of the HBO Original documentary When A Witness Recants set for November 17.

Forbes, one of our country's most sought after directors whose projects include the Emmy Award-winning The 1619 series on Hulu, will direct two high-profile Broadway-bound stage projects. Mix and Master, the music-driven drama starring Tony Award winners Kara Young and Ruben Santiago-Hudson set inside the last standing record shop in the Bronx, pulses with live on-stage DJ sets to explore generational legacy, survival, and the fight to keep culture alive. The new musical Boom for Real, about the meteoric rise and mysterious spirit of iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, features music and lyrics by EGOT winner John Legend and a book by Obie Award winner Marcus Gardley. In addition, Maceo-Lyn has teamed up with Plan B Entertainment and Harpo Films for the feature film adaptation of Coates's New York Times bestselling novel The Water Dancer.

Maceo-Lyn formed in 2020 with Forbes bringing her live theatrical adaptation of Coates's Between the World and Me to the screen for HBO. The critically acclaimed, Emmy- and NAACP Image Award–nominated screen adaptation of Coates's Between the World and Me—directed by Forbes. The project was the creative catalyst to establish a company that reflected the trio's decades-long collaboration.

'Maceo-Lyn is built on the belief that art has the power to drive culture, center Black storytelling, and fundamentally change the conversation,' said Kamilah Forbes. 'We are creating a dedicated platform where Black artists and visionary storytellers can make work that reflects culture and actively moves it forward.' As the former Executive Producer of The Apollo, Forbes expanded the theater's artistic reach and reputation, transforming it from a legacy institution into one of the nation's leading contemporary performing arts centers.

'When we founded Maceo-Lyn, our mandate was to create without compromise,' said Ta-Nehisi Coates. 'Kamilah is the first artist to adapt my written work because she embodies this mandate with keen creativity and care.' Coates is a recipient of the National Book Award and a MacArthur 'Genius' Grant. His acclaimed body of work spans literature, journalism, and screenwriting, including the New York Times bestsellers Between the World and Me and The Water Dancer.

Maceo-Lyn was designed to challenge traditional producing models by placing visionary artistic leadership at the core of the business,' said Kenyatta Matthews. 'We are building an infrastructure that reflects our shared commitment to foster fearless cultural commentary and artistic excellence.' Matthews is an accomplished editor with more than 20 years in publishing, specializing in editorial management for a range of publications, including Ms. magazine, Parenting, and Suede magazine.

When a Witness Recants, produced and directed by Dawn Porter (HBO's Eyes On The Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015, Gideon's Army) is adapted from a New Yorker article written by journalist Jennifer Gonnerman. The documentary examines a decades-old Baltimore murder case in which three men who grew up in the same neighborhood as Ta-Nehisi Coates were wrongfully convicted as teenagers, exposing how coerced witness testimony, police misconduct, and systemic failures of the justice system can destroy innocent lives.

Previously announced details on the documentary are available in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of When A Witness Recants, which notes the film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and debuts Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00-10:53 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

About Maceo-Lyn Productions

Maceo-Lyn Productions is a film and television production company formed in 2020 by longtime collaborators Kamilah Forbes, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Kenyatta Matthews to empower artistic voice and intent with the goal of changing the conversation. The company's latest project is the HBO Original documentary WHEN A WITNESS RECANTS, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by Coates, Matthews, and Forbes. Additional projects include the critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated HBO adaptation of Coates's bestselling book Between the World and Me, directed by Forbes, and the upcoming film adaptation of The Water Dancer, written by Coates, and produced in conjunction with Plan B and Harpo. Maceo-Lyn is represented by Attorney Nina Shaw and Emerson Davis at Redefine Entertainment.

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