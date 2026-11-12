KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Immersive Experience Opens at Netflix House Dallas

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The all-new, highly anticipated KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience is now open at Netflix House Dallas. Guests will be immersed in Netflix's most popular film through music and play-based challenges, starting backstage with HUNTR/X on the latest stop of their world tour. When Gwi-Ma crashes the scene, guests help HUNTR/X restore the Honmoon and 'Takedown' demons across neon-lit Seoul through interactive sets and screens, 3D technology, live actors, and custom animation – all set to hit songs from the film's Grammy and Academy Award-winning soundtrack. The experience will also open at Netflix House Philadelphia on November 20.

To celebrate the opening, Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the first guests into the experience in Dallas, alongside Marian Lee, Netflix CMO and Mitzi Reaugh, VP and General Manager for Netflix Global Experiences. Setting the stage for opening day, fans can catch a glimpse of the giant Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird inflatables on the rooftops of Netflix House at Galleria Dallas and King of Prussia Mall, signaling the arrival of the newest residents and giving locals an unmissable, larger-than-life glimpse of the beloved characters.

Inside the experience, guests will have the opportunity to meet the lovable - and (fur) real - Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird up close for the first time. Derpy Tiger is brought to life through groundbreaking puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Exclusive photo opportunities and all-new merchandise, along with themed food and drink items inspired by KPop Demon Hunters are now available at Netflix House Dallas. These new offerings are part of Netflix House's plans to regularly update what fans experience inside based on what's popular on screen so there is always something new to discover each visit.

Ticket Information

Tickets for KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience start at $39, with new children's tickets starting at $34 (ages 3-12). Additionally, ultimate superfans can make their moment extra golden with a new VIP ticket package starting at $89 Monday - Thursday and $99 Friday - Sunday. VIP ticketholders will receive all-day access to an exclusive, all-new Netflix House VIP Lounge, along with priority entry to the KPop Demon Hunters experience anytime during operating hours on their booked date and an exclusive themed gift to take home, while supplies last. To book tickets for Dallas, visit the Netflix House Dallas page; for Philadelphia, visit the Netflix House Philadelphia page.*

More information is available at netflix.com/house and on Tudum.

About Netflix House

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a first-of-its-kind, permanent, ever-changing entertainment venue where fans can interact with their favorite Netflix stories beyond the screen. Netflix House is free to explore and will feature a variety of complimentary and paid activities, games and immersive experiences, as well as a restaurant, a shop, photo opps and more. And just like the shows and movies on Netflix, Netflix House will regularly update its offerings based on what's popular on screen, so there will always be something new to discover each visit. In late 2025, Netflix House opened in Philadelphia at King of Prussia and at Galleria Dallas in Texas; and a third location will open on the Las Vegas Strip in 2027. Visit NetflixHouse.com to learn more.

About KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, became a global phenomenon shortly following its release on June 20, 2025. The film is Netflix's most popular film of all time, surpassing over 670 million views with 63 consecutive weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10.

It swept every award category: winning Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, as well as ten Annie Awards. Its breakout song 'Golden' became the first K-pop track to win both an Oscar and a Grammy.

The soundtrack continues to make history as the first to place four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, accumulating over 15 billion global streams. 'Golden' held No. 1 on the Hot 100 for eight weeks — the longest such run by a female group this century — and was certified 5x Platinum.

*Prices vary based on date, time, demand and ticket(s) type. Subject to availability. Prices exclude taxes. Exclusive retail item subject to availability, while supplies last. Subject to terms.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone