KPOP DEMON HUNTERS GOLDEN World Tour to Visit Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London in October 2027

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Netflix and AEG Presents today announced global tour dates for the KPOP DEMON HUNTERS GOLDEN WORLD TOUR presented by Mastercard (www.kpopdemonhunterstour.com) – a next-generation K-pop concert experience unlike anything fans have seen, heard, or felt before.

Launching globally in June 2027, the tour will arrive in the UK in October 2027, stopping in Glasgow at OVO Hydro on Thursday 14 October; Birmingham for two shows (matinee and evening) at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Saturday 16 October; Manchester at AO Arena on Tuesday 19 October; and London for three shows (matinee and evening on Saturday) at The O2 on Friday 22 October and Saturday 23 October.

With the first tour stops spanning North America, the U.K. and Europe, and additional international dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America regions coming soon, the tour will visit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday 20 November at 10 a.m. local time. Advance global presales begin:

Mastercard presale begins Wednesday 18 November at 10 a.m. local time.

FOR THE FANS Presale begins Thursday 19 November at 10 a.m. local time. Register now HERE.

When general tickets go on sale on Friday 20 November, The Mastercard Collection gives eligible World Elite and World Legend cardholders access to Preferred Tickets, including some of the best seats in the house*. Visit HERE for details.

*Access varies by card type. Terms & conditions apply. Limited quantities available.

Additionally, a limited number of exclusive VIP experiences and packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, limited-edition memorabilia, preshow parties, custom merchandise and more! For more information, visit www.kpopdemonhunterstour.com.

Powered by songs from Netflix's most popular film of all time, beloved animated HUNTR/X characters – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger). Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It's Done, Done, Done! More than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.

'KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon — sustaining 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10, eclipsing 2 billion Spotify streams for 'Golden,' and breaking the all-time record for the longest running soundtrack at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Soundtracks chart,' said Marian Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer. 'This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that 'Takedown' energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.'

AEG Presents President of Global Touring, Rich Schaefer: 'KPop Demon Hunters has become a global phenomenon, with characters and music that already mean so much to fans around the world. We're excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure. The Golden World Tour gives us the chance to create something special for this incredible audience and bring fans of every generation together to experience it.'

'Some of the most meaningful moments come from shared experiences around what we love and with every trusted exchange we make those moments possible for cardholders,' said Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard. 'Together with our partners, we're bringing fans closer to the music, characters, and world of KPop Demon Hunters, to create golden moments of their own through special access and Priceless Experiences that reach far beyond the stage.'

Creative direction for the tour is led by Amy Tinkham, a director, writer, and show designer with more than 25 years of experience across concerts, tours, theater, dance, and large-scale live entertainment. Her credits include Disney's Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers, Aerosmith's Peace Out tour, Bob Marley Hope Road, and live productions for artists including James Taylor, Paul McCartney, and Mariah Carey.

So get ready, because this larger-than-life spectacle is the moment that fans have been waiting for – from the opening number through the final battle, HUNTR/X fans will be glowin!

Additional international cities and dates will be announced. Mastercard presale eligibility and availability may vary by market.

Trip.com joins the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour as the Official Travel Partner. Fans can download the Trip.com app to access the presale and discover ticket and travel bundles, making it easier to join HUNTR/X on the road.

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters became a global phenomenon shortly following its release on 20 June 2025 and is Netflix's most popular film of all time, surpassing over 670 million views with 63 consecutive weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10. The film won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and its breakout song 'Golden' became the first K-pop track to win both an Oscar and a Grammy. The soundtrack continues to make history as the first to place four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, accumulating over 15 billion global streams.

UK Tour Dates

Thursday 14 October 2027 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday 16 October 2027 – Utilita Arena Birmingham (matinee)

Saturday 16 October 2027 – Utilita Arena Birmingham (evening)

Tuesday 19 October 2027 – AO Arena, Manchester

Friday 22 October 2027 – The O2, London

Saturday 23 October 2027 – The O2, London (matinee)

Saturday 23 October 2027 – The O2, London (evening)

For tickets, tour updates, and additional information, visit www.kpopdemonhunterstour.com and follow the official @kpopdemonhunters.tour on social.

About KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, became a global phenomenon shortly following its release on 20 June 2025. The film is Netflix's most popular film of all time, surpassing over 670 million views with 63 consecutive weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10.

It swept every award category: winning Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, as well as ten Annie Awards. Its breakout song 'Golden' became the first K-pop track to win both an Oscar and a Grammy.

The soundtrack continues to make history as the first to place four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, accumulating over 15 billion global streams. 'Golden' held No. 1 on the Hot 100 for eight weeks — the longest such run by a female group this century — and was certified 5x Platinum.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with its customers, the company is building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. More information is available at www.mastercard.com.





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